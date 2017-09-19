Oh, Mark Hamill, he just can't keep a secret. We're less than 100 days until the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and we've only had one teaser trailer to tide fans over. That's all going to change soon thanks to Luke Skywalker's own update. Answering a fan's tweet, Hamill let slip yesterday when fans should expect the trailer.

Mark Hamill's now deleted tweet [Credit: /film]

The tweet in question is now deleted, of course, but thanks to the internet, these things live forever. It seems that Mark was quickly told to remove the revealing tweet as he was likely not the one who was suppose to reveal that information. He later posted a different tweet in reply to the October 9th reveal, stating:

I have no idea. Disney will announce when they are ready. #WaitForVIIITrailer — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 19, 2017

Much like the marketing campaign for The Force Awakens, it seems we'll get the first official trailer during Monday Night Football, assuming Hamill's initial tweet is accurate. Right after the trailer dropped for the first film in the reboot, fans were able to buy early-bird tickets to the film, and with #TheLastJedi following its plan quite closely, we should expect the same to happen this year. So ready your wallets and get excited, The Last Jedi will be here before you know it!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters December 15, 2017 and is directed by Rian Johnson.

[Source: Deadline]