Spoiling something that happened decades ago is one thing — but spoiling something decades ago that could finally play out in Star Wars: The Last Jedi later this year is a whole new level of cheeky from Mark Hamill.

While promoting #StarWars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi way back in 1983, Hamill gave an interview with Chicago Tribune journalist Gene Siskel in which he seemingly teased (or spoiled) a major twist revolving around Luke Skywalker — and his child.

Let's rewind back to the interview in question (the good bit begins at 7:50):

MH: "George has talked to me about doing something at the turn of the century in the last trilogy, but it wouldn't be on the same plane of existence." Siskel: "What it sounds like is he offered you a job to play a father [to] a Luke Jr. around the year 2000." MH: "[Shaking his head in agreement] You're a very clever man, Mr. Siskel."

Hamill's massive, cheesy grin when Siskel does his best Sherlock Holmes and deducts that there'll be a Junior Skywalker in the future is pretty telling.

If Luke Skywalker Is The Daddy, Who's The Mini Skycrawler?

If George Lucas pitched to Hamill the idea of a sequel trilogy — one that became a prequel trilogy (the sequels not beginning until #Disney bought the rights to Star Wars) — in which it's revealed that Luke has a child, it seems the Star Wars creative team always intended for the Skywalker saga to continue.

'The Last Jedi' [Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm]

That's interesting, but not entirely relevant given that we know Disney essentially ditched most of Lucas's plans for a sequel trilogy when they handed the reins to J. J. Abrams and The Force Awakens was born. That's until you consider the parallels with Rey and the popular theory that Luke Skywalker is her dad.

It's a long shot, and sure, it sounds kind of insane, but could it be that Hamill literally spoiled the big twist of the #TheLastJedi a whole 34 years ago?

'The Force Awakens' [Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm]

Of course, even if Disney did use Lucas's idea, it doesn't necessarily mean that Rey is the mini Skywalker in question. In a way it would be even more delicious if the Rey thing was a big old misdirect and the question we should've been asking all alone is "who's Luke's kid?," not "whose kid is Rey?"

Then again, maybe the whole thing is some kind of advanced Jedi mind trick from the past designed to fuck with us if and when those sequels ever made it to screen. Either way, hats off to Hamill for this one.

Did Mark Hamill spoil the future 34 years ago, or is this so-called "spoiler" pie-in-the-sky(walker)?

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)