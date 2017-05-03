Oh, Sith! Star Wars Day is right around the corner. What better way to celebrate the day than watching Mark Hamill prank a bunch of Star Wars fans? A group of super fans got together to act out some of the famous scenes from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and The Force Awakens. The set-up is that they thought they were there to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars. What they didn't know was that #MarkHamill is quite the prankster:

"But what they don't know is that I'll be their surprise co-star," Mark says. "In other words, 'It's a trap'!"

In one scene, Mark Hamill wore a Darth Vader mask and acted out the iconic "I am your father" scene from The Empire Strikes Back (his Darth Vader impression was on fleek). Watching the expressions on the superfans' faces were priceless. All for good reason, too. The video was created as part of the Omaze campaign for #Lucasfilm’s charitable initiative Star Wars: Force for Change.

This Is Not Mark Hamill's First Prank For Charity

The prankster Force is strong with Mark Hamill. Back in 2015, he traded in his famous #LukeSkywalker's lightsaber and dressed up as a Stormtrooper to raise awareness for the Star Wars: Force for Change charity competition. He paraded up and down Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles, CA, where he chatted and let tourists snap pictures. They had no idea it was him covered in a Stormtrooper uniform. At one point in the video, Mark Hamill stopped to engage in a Stormtrooper versus Jedi with a lightsaber battle. Of course, he should look pretty comfortable strutting down the boulevard in that costume. It's not the first time he dressed up as one of the Empire's soldiers. As Hamill said in the video:

"The last time I anybody saw me in a Stormtrooper outfit was when we rescued the princess on the Death Star."

What Is the Star Wars: Force for Change?

The Star Wars: Force for Change is a #StarWars-themed charity program run by Lucasfilm to provide charitable donations to various causes. According to the website, this is their vision:

With the release of Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977, fans immediately began to embrace the film’s elements of struggle, hope, and inspiration on a more personal level. Philanthropy was very important to George Lucas. Beginning in 1977, he hosted screenings of Star Wars to raise money for charities around the world with a particular emphasis on children’s healthcare and education. Over the course of the last four decades, Star Wars fans have kept this philanthropic spirit alive by volunteering their time to countless charities across the world and raising millions of dollars in donations.

The current charity drive, which you can go and donate at Omaze, is raising funds to help The Starlight Foundation and UNICEF. They are offering three once-in-a-lifetime experiences for Star Wars fans and alike:

Watch Star Wars: A New Hope at Skywalker Ranch

at Skywalker Ranch Join the cast at the premiere of #StarWarsTheLastJedi

A chance to appear in the Han Solo movie

If there's one thing you can say about Mark Hamill, is that he loves his fans more than he does the Star Wars saga. He is willing to do anything to gather those fans and unite them to help those that are in need. As #GeorgeLucas once said in a interview with Bill Moyers in Time, 1999:

"You don't have to get into a giant laser-sword fight and blow up three spaceships to become a hero."

Mark Hamill brings the hero out in all of us.

[SOURCE: Entertainment Weekly, Star Wars: Force for Change]