Here's a hot tip: if you ever get to meet Mark Hamill in person, don't try and find common ground by trash talking the Star Wars prequels. Most diehard fans agree that Lucas' last three films were an utter disaster compared to the originals, but Hamill is sick and tired of hearing about it.

Return of the Jedi [Credit: Lucasfilm]

That may come as a surprise to some, but perhaps not as surprising as Hamill's other admissions. In an interview with Vulture, he spoke candidly about his relationship with George Lucas, as well as his thoughts on the #StarWars prequel hate. Here's what he had to say:

See also:

He's "Still Angry" About The Prequel Hate

The Phantom Menace [Credit: Lucasfilm]

He may have been the star of the franchise's beloved original trilogy, but Hamill knows that doesn't give him a license to hate on the prequels. In fact, he thinks the overly negative comments about the films have gone too far— and that includes comments towards Jake Lloyd (young Anakin Skwalker):

"I couldn’t believe some of the things they wrote about the prequels, you know. I mean really, beyond ‘I didn’t like it’. I’m still angry about the way they treated Jake Lloyd. He was only ten years old, that boy, and he did exactly what George wanted him to do."

Hamill also attributed Lloyd's much-criticized acting skills in Phantom Menace to Lucas' writing, confessing that he knows just as much as Lloyd about "clunky dialog".

He's Not A Fan Of 'The People Vs. George Lucas'

For those not in the know, The People vs. George Lucas was a documentary that critiqued the modifications Lucas made to his films preceding the Star Wars re-release on DVD and blu-ray:

The documentary has been accused of being a bit of a biased attack on Lucas, and features interviews from an array of indignant Star Wars fans. Hamill himself had initially agreed to be interviewed, until he realized the filmmakers had an agenda:

"I almost got hornswoggled into that documentary. They weren’t calling it ‘The People vs George Lucas’ at the time. But I could tell from the questions they were asking me that it was an open invitation to trash George."

He Has "Issues" With George Lucas

The Empire Strikes Back [Credit: Lucasfilm]

It's a good thing Hamill didn't allow himself to be "hornswaggled" into that interview, either— especially considering his admission that he has "issues with George". Considering Carrie Fisher's admission that Lucas insisted she go braless whilst shooting, it's anyone's guess what disputes he and Hamill had.

Unfortunately, we won't be hearing any juicy details from Hamill. Despite any tensions, he says he's going to keep the gossip to himself:

"I have issues with George, but I love that man, I would never… you know I don’t talk outside the family. It’s just brutal."

Do you think Mark Hamill's comments about the Star Wars prequel hate were warranted?