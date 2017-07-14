One of the most famous and beloved movie duos in history are, without a doubt, Luke Skywalker and Han Solo. There was just something about these two dashing heroes together that lit up the screen from the moment they met. It was a unique dynamic that continued all throughout the original Star Wars trilogy. They were there for each other, no matter what—I mean, they infiltrated the Empire together, how much more brotherly could they get? In a great example of life imitating fiction, that awesome friendship translated to real life.

We may not see the pair together much these days, but their brotherly bond is as strong as always. To prove it to their massive fandoms, #MarkHamill took to Twitter to share a touching tribute to Harrison Ford. The actor revealed a piece of advice he'd gotten from Ford, which also happened to be the best he's ever gotten in his long career:

SHOUT OUT to #HarrisonFord for no reason other than giving me the single greatest advice EVER:"Don't get cocky!" Thanks from your #1 fan- mh pic.twitter.com/rJQ4hK7qfo — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 13, 2017

Wow. Let's face it, it's hard to think of a more awesome piece of Star Wars-themed advice, one that also happens to come from #HanSolo himself. Fortunately, judging from both the tweet and Hamill's delightful personality, Hamill has carried that phrase with him throughout his career.

This Isn't The First Time They've Shown Their Bromance To The World

Their bromance is a thing for the ages, and they've proved it a few times. During #StarWars Celebration this past April, Ford and Hamill reunited. To commemorate the reunion, both actors shared the same pointing pic for a bit of fun with fans.

The picture garnered a lot of attention for the space bros among the Star Wars community, as Ford started trending on Twitter. And of course, if we're speaking about a strong friendship, we can't forget the time Hamill nailed a spot on impression of #HarrisonFord's Han Solo for a bad lip reading of The Force Awakens. Take a look:

If nailing his voice to the point where long-time fans have a hard time figuring out whether or not he's the real deal isn't a sign of Hamill knowing Harrison Ford better than the back of his hand, I don't know what is.

It's great to see that, even after all these years, Hamill and Ford are such great friends—and that they still love and revere the fallen third member of their inseparable trio, #CarrieFisher. Being a huge fan of the two, I hope these little examples of their bond keep popping up online. Still, I won't lie, these displays of affection make the fact that we won't see their versions of Luke and Han reuniting on the big screen (after Han had an encounter with Kylo Ren's blade in #TheForceAwakens) quite disappointing.

Fortunately, we will get to see Luke Skywalker return to the Star Wars universe in #TheLastJedi which hits theaters on December 15, 2018.