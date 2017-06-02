Fox's upcoming post-apocalyptic vampire thriller series #ThePassage has become quite a topic of interest in recent months. Based on the book series by Justin Cronin, the network's new show first gained some momentum when word that #RidleyScott and #MattReeves becoming executive producers on the project was announced. But it's the casting of #MarkPaulGosselaar in the lead role that currently holds much more of my interest. Gosselaar is best known for his breakout role in his teen years as Zack Morris on Saved By The Bell, but he's since gone on to have a successful TV career as an adult with shows like NYPD Blue and Franklin & Bash under his belt, along with the recently canceled Pitch. It looks like he's taking on the biggest—and possibly the most atypical—role of his career with The Passage.

Gosselaar will play an FBI agent who goes on the run with the story's central character, Amy Bellafonte (Saniyya Sidney). Gosselaar's character identity has yet to be revealed but if we look at the novels for insight, it becomes fairly clear he'll be playing Special Agent Brad Wolgast.

'The Passage' [Credit: Ballantine Books]

For a quick backstory, The Passage was originally conceived as a trio of novels by Cronin. The story follows 10-year-old Amy as she navigates a post-apocalyptic world after a rampant virus created in a government lab infects the human race. Amy is highly sought after by various agencies for being one of the only experimental subjects to have bonded with the viruses that caused the epidemic among the general population. It's up to Wolgast to keep her from being captured.

In regard to the rest of the cast, Gosselaar will also be joined by #BJBritt (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), #GenesisRodriguez (Tusk), #BrianneHowey (The Exorcist), and #JenniferFerrin (Hell On Wheels), all excellent cast additions to the series. Their character identities have yet to be revealed but in all likelihood, their parts in the series can be matched up to characters from the novel. However, until we hear of their roles being confirmed by the production team, we can merely speculate on which characters from the novels they play.

The Passage's release date is TBA but it's expected for the 2017-2018 television season

[Source: THR]