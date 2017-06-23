Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War, is in mid-production, and fans eagerly await the first teaser trailer for the film that's 10 years in the making. Infinity War will be the largest scale comic book film of all time, and will feature almost all your favorite characters from across the MCU – including Groot, especially Groot.

It may be a while until we see any official footage from the film, but, thankfully, the stars of the MCU are active on social media and have shared many behind the scenes photos. Recently, a picture of Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), #MarkRuffalo (Hulk), and #RobertDowneyJr. (Iron Man) eating lunch on set went viral, and fans were overjoyed to see all the actors together for the first time.

In accordance with National Selfie Day (the highest of holidays), Mark Ruffalo shared another picture from the set of Avengers: Infinity War, only this time it was of himself and his “Science Bro”, Robert Downey Jr.

Mark Ruffalo Shares Science Bro Selfie

Mark Ruffalo always gives his fans on social media the best content, and this selfie is no exception. The Science Bro selfie is a Wayne’s World-esque extreme close-up of Ruffalo and Downey, but you can clearly see that they are in the middle of the #InfinityWar set.

RDJ is sporting the same bewildered look he seems to have on all the posters for the #IronMan trilogy, and Ruffalo is looking toward the sky in awe of something. Besides being a fun look at Ruffalo and Downey on set, this photo also serves as a look at what is to come in Avengers: Infinity War, because the film will mark the first reunion of their characters since #Hulk/Bruce Banner flew into space on a Quinjet at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Banner and Stark will being meeting again under the threat of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but the two will have gone through monumental changes after Thor: Ragnarok for Bruce Banner, and the fallout of Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming for #TonyStark. It will be interesting to how they interact when they are reunited again.

Infinity War is shaping up to be everything fans hoped it would, and we can’t wait to see all our favorite #MCU superheroes come together to fight the Mad Titan Thanos. But until then, at least we'll get to see Robert Downey starring alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 6, 2017, and Mark Ruffalo stand with Chris Hemsworth against the mighty Hela in Thor: Raganarok on November 3, 2017.

Avengers: Infinity Wars will hit theaters on May 4, 2018.

Sound off! Are you excited to see the Science Bros reunite in Avengers: Infinity War? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.