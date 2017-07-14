Thor: Ragnarok, under the direction of Taika Waititi, is only a few months away and things are getting feisty between Ruffalo's Hulk and Marvel's titular hero. So far, the studio has only released one teaser trailer, highlighting an epic gladiatorial battle between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), leaving us wondering who will win the epic showdown. Thankfully, Mark Ruffalo has recently tweeted about what will surely be another epic Marvel battle.

The two Avengers were absent during Captain America: Civil War's celebrated battle scene, but it looks like they're not missing out on the action. Mark Ruffalo, a.k.a the incredible #Hulk himself, took to Twitter in order to let the world know his thoughts on Thor: Ragnarok's latest trailer. In the very same tweet, Ruffalo increased anticipation even further by bringing up the upcoming clash between the Incredible Hulk and the Norse god, Thor.

Saw new Thor3 trailer today. Amazing!!! Guess who wins in a fight between Thor and Hulk? There seems to be a little confusion. You'll see. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 13, 2017

As fans will remember, this isn't the first time the pair have been caught up in a nasty brawl. Back in The Avengers, the two heroes clashed in a fight that ended without a clear winner — something Taika Waititi might want to settle in the upcoming #MCU installment.

With Thor: Ragnarok, we may get an answer to the long standing question: who'd win in a fight between Thor and the Hulk? However, it's not just fans asking this. In fact, it's a question that even Stan Lee himself has tried to answer.

“I would have to say Thor because as strong as Hulk is, he’s still mortal. Thor is one of the Norse gods.”

#Thor might have the backing of Marvel's legendary writer, but it's ultimately up for Taika Waititi to decide for the upcoming installment. However, this clash isn't the only thing to look forward to when it comes to Ragnarok.

Thor: Ragnarok Is Already Breaking Records!

It's worth noting that Thor: Ragnarok's first trailer broke some incredible records, stacking up 136 million views in 24 hours. To put this figure in perspective, Captain America: Civil War previously held the record of the most watched Marvel trailer within that time period, boasting 94 million views in 24 hours.

Thor: Ragnarok also beat Disney's previous record holder, Beauty and the Beast, which was viewed 127.6 million times in 24 hours. With that in mind, fans should expect the upcoming trailer to outperform its predecessor upon release - but when will we finally see the trailer?

Although it's not yet confirmed when the second trailer will drop, it's reasonable to assume that it will be relatively soon. Disney’s #D23 expo is happening this weekend, and San Diego Comic-Con begins on July 20, 2017. Given that Thor: Ragnarok is a Disney-owned property, it's more likely that we'll see the Avengers duo back in the colosseum at some point during D23. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

Thor: Ragnarok premieres on 3 November, 2017.

