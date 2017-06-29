The Inhumans may be royalty in the world of Marvel comics, but fans have been worried for some time now that their first TV show could royally mess up the universe that the studio has created. With that in mind, all eyes are on Attilan as the first official glimpse of the team in action has landed online.

Black Bolt, Medusa and the rest of the Royal Family have been mainstays in Marvel comics since they first appeared in 1965. Will this TV show be worth the wait, or will the naysayers be proved right? Judge for yourself by checking out the trailer below!

Create your destiny. Meet Marvels #Inhumans early in IMAX theatres Sept 1, and experience the full series starting Sept 29 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/JwdXPiheDM — Marvel's Inhumans (@theinhumans) June 29, 2017

#Marvel has a lot riding on Inhumans. The studio invested heavily in screening the first few episodes in IMAX theaters nationwide, but the critical mauling that Iron Fist recently endured revealed a chink in Marvel's gleaming armor. Plus, the concept of Inhumans may make it hard sell with more casual fans of Marvel's output. From the group's silent leader and their moon-based origins to the giant teleporting dog called Lockjaw, the Inhumans TV show sure is a risky step.

Fortunately, the first official trailer appears to have captured the essence of these beloved characters successfully, although it's hard to fully gauge how successful this adaptation will be until the show airs in September.

Check out the official synopsis below for further insight:

"After the Royal Family of Inhumans is splintered by a military coup, they barely escape to Hawaii where their surprising interactions with the lush world and humanity around them may prove to not only save them, but Earth itself."

Hardcore fans may want to shell out their money to see the first episodes of #Inhumans air in glorious IMAX cinemas starting September 1. If that doesn't take your fancy though, check out the televised run when it hits ABC on September 29. Either way, make sure to tune in to see what could either be Marvel's most impressive success or failure yet. Whatever happens, we can guarantee that Iwan Rheon will steal every scene in the villainous role of Maximus, evoking the very best of his dark performance as Ramsay Bolton from Game of Thrones.

What did you think of the first Inhumans trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!