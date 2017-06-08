Sony's Venom movie has been making headlines lately since the reveal of Tom Hardy as the lead role of Eddie Brock. However, the one thing fans are still raving about is that the film might be rated R following the success of other R-rated superhero movies like Deadpool and Logan. If #Venom turns out to earn its restricted rating, fans are hoping for one thing and one thing only: #Carnage as the villain of the film. Who is Carnage, you ask?

Imagine the Joker if he had the power to turn his body into any weapon he could think of. Serial killer, Cletus Kasady inhabits the carnage symbiote and mostly uses it to commit heinous crimes and brutal murders. How crazy and disturbing can this villain be? Check out seven of Carnage's most terrifying and screwed-up moments in comics.

7. Carnage Attracts Spider-Man And Venom With A Murderous Rampage

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Carnage has never had a real problem with taking the lives of innocent people around him, but the comic series Maximum Carnage decided to take it to the next level. We see Cletus Kasady is in a psychiatric hospital where he is finally able to unleash the carnage symbiote and go on a rampage.

He comes across a doctor who begs for her life and tells Carnage that she can eventually cure him with time. Carnage proceeds to prove her wrong by brutally killing everyone in the mental institution. He continues to do this until his "buddies" #SpiderMan and Venom show up for the fun.

6. Carnage Kills A Diner Full Of People For Fun

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Whenever Carnage escapes from prison, he begins to crave the taste of blood and murder that fill up his life. Carnage vs. Deadpool begins with Kasady satisfying his addiction, and it gruesome as all hell.

Kasady casually walks into a diner full of innocent men, women and children and unleashes hell. First, he drives a symbiotic spike through a police officer's head before he dismembers a bunch of guys trying to stop him. Soon, Carnage turns is attention onto the women and children. We don't actually see this, but news reports say that he horrifically killed everyone in the diner.

5. Carnage Turned His Therapist Into A Cannibal

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Let any therapist, psychiatrist or psychotherapist be warned that nothing good comes from understanding what goes on in Carnage's twisted mind. Too bad nobody gave Dr. Matthew Kurtz at Ravencroft Institution that warning.

Kurtz wanted to know what makes Kasady tick and how the psychotic character sees the world. However, when Carnage fights back, he infects the doctor's mind with his symbiote, allowing him to finally see how Kasady perceives the world.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

The effects were enough to turn Kurtz into a psychopath who tries to eat the guards coming to his aid.

4. What Goes On In Carnage's Mind?

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Long story short, it's not a pretty sight. In Carnage: It's a Wonderful Life, Dr. Ashley Kafka and John Jameson are transported to Kasady's mind after infecting their brains with his symbiote, much like he did to Dr. Kurtz.

When they enter Kasady's twisted mind, the first thing the pair witness is a room full of slaughtered Spider-Men on the ground and hanging from the ceiling. Soon, another Spider-Man swings in front of them only to be decapitated by Carnage. It's pretty much exactly what you expect from the mind of a psychopath.

3. A Peek Into Cletus Kasady's Childhood

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Ever wonder where Kasady's murderous and terrifying origins started? Venom: Carnage Unleashed answered that question in the most grotesque way possible.

During a talk with a therapist, Kasady reveals that when he was a child, his mother owned a dog that she absolutely adored. He then proceeded to bring the dog down to the basement and kill the it with an electric drill. He tells the therapist that he still fondly remembers how good it felt killing something that his mom loved more than him.

2. His Grandmother 'Fell' Down The Stairs

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

During another run down Kasady's memory lane when a doctor tries to understand why he does what he does, Kasady reveals that he performed his first kill at the young age of 6. He talks about how disgusting he found his grandmother due to her heavy weight and bad smell, and how much he wanted to kill her.

He lured her to the stairs by breaking her collection of fragile dolls over the steps. When she got close, Cletus pushed her down the stairs, killing her. He then explains how much he enjoyed hearing her neck snap while she tumbled down. He said that the only thing he was sad about was how he had to wait five hours for his mom to come back so he could eat dinner.

1. Carnage Infects An Entire Town

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

You want to know exactly how twisted and deranged Carnage can be? Take a read what he does in Carnage: USA to a small, peaceful town. After defeating and possessing the Avengers, Carnage sets his sights on the country town of Ralsby. After attacking the local meat packing plant, a man runs home to protect his family.

The man yells at everyone to stay away from the sinks because "it" travels that way. Unfortunately, his son was giving the baby a bath and he walked in on the baby symbiote engulfing the young child.

The two symbiotic children then proceed to rip their father to pieces. Not only that, he uses the symbiotic avengers to kill many of the townspeople and take over the town. It's something right out of a horror movie. Still think the Joker is the most terrifying comic book villain out there?

What do you think is the most terrifying thing Carnage has ever done?