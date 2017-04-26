Marvel's got everything to play for right now: Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is getting rave reviews, there's more Avengers coming our way, and Thor: Ragnarok is breaking the internet with its incredible trailer...

With all this MARVEL-ous success, i's no wonder that we're gagging for more info on Marvel's upcoming projects. The superhero giant just made a slight change to their upcoming schedule, with an untitled 2020 movie being shifted from July 10, 2020 to August 7, 2020.

Let the rumormill begin: UNTITLED MARVEL drops 8/7/20 instead of 7/10/20. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) April 25, 2017

Could this slot be reserved for Doctor Strange 2, and does the date change indicate secret movements in the Marvel camp? Share your ideas with fans in the comments below!