The highly anticipated sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy is just around the corner, and early reviews have given us even more to be excited about. Peter Quill, Gamora, Rocket, Drax and Groot (well, Baby Groot) are all returning as our favorite space pirates in the appropriately titled Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2. As you'll surely remember, this is the celebrated lineup #Marvel went with for their big-screen debut, but these aren't the only members that have been #GuardiansoftheGalaxy.

In fact, there have been around a dozen members of the Guardians of the Galaxy since their conception. Little known characters like Quasar (Phyla-Vell), Jack Flag, Firelord and Moondragon — and known characters like Carol Danvers (#CaptainMarvel) have graced the Guardians with their presence. However, there are five characters that fans of the #MCU may not know are Guardians of the Galaxy alumni.

5. Tony Stark (Iron Man)

Tony Stark ran around with the crew of the Guardians of the Galaxy for a short stint. While this may not be a shocker to some, his tenure was a giant eye-opener for the character. Tony Stark loved to brag about how he had the best toys (weapons), the greatest inventions on Earth (except when it came to Reed Richards), and his superior intellect. His Iron Man armor may be the best in the world, but not in the galaxy. Rocket even pointed out that it wasn't made using the best metals available in the galaxy.

As a Guardian of the Galaxy, it seemed like Stark was constantly shown that there were wonders of the universe that blew his mind, giving the egomaniac a lot to think about.

Tony Stark even learned that his sexual prowess isn't as good as he'd like to think. After a romp with Gamora, Stark was left shocked and embarrassed.

4. Ben Grimm (The Thing)

#FantasticFour's Johnny Storm joined Steve Roger's Unity Squad Avengers, while Reed and Sue were fixing the multiverse and using the time to be a family of explorers, leaving the "Ever-Lovin' Blue Eyed Thing" without a team. So, what would The Thing do? Join the Guardians of The Galaxy, of course!

This shouldn't seem so out of character for Ben Grimm. For one, he has literally been flying through space and time for decades. Ben was the Fantastic Four's pilot and muscle whenever they traveled, and is no stranger to being in space, flying spacecrafts or seeing things that would freak out most Earthlings.

His physical form is also a great fit for outer-space adventures. After helping free a slaved planet, Ben found an alien woman that was really into him. While his tenure on the team was short lived, I thought this was the perfect place for him to be.

3. Kitty Pryde

Kitty Prude is primarily known as a member of the #XMen, but she has also completed missions for Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. and was a member of Excalibur.

During one of the many times she disagreed with the way things were being done with the X-Men, she left to train the time-displaced Original X-Men. When the Shi'ar Imperial Guard came looking for Jean Grey, the Guardians of the Galaxy showed up to help save her, thus starting a very cool relationship between the X-Men.

This ended with Kitty Pryde saving the Galaxy in a later series, and her engagement to Peter Quill.

Kitty Pryde did something that no other woman could seem to do to Peter: She challenged him. Kitty made Peter talk about what was going on with him and made him accountable for his actions without making him feel like less of a person. In fact, she made him a better leader and encouraged him to be more than what he thought he could be.

2. Angela

Angela is the product of what happens when the 616 reality breaks the time stream from too many trips back and forth through time-altering thanks to Wolverine and Sue Richards in Age of Ultron (as well as the repeated abuse of the timeline beforehand).

Angela was originally in Spawn comic books, but is now displaced in the Marvel Universe. Angela stayed in space and ended up running into Thor (who is apparently related to her), Gamora and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Angela has been one of the team's toughest members, and even gives Gamora a run for her money when it comes to tough fighters among the stars. She has helped the team save the day on a couple of occasions, but still seems like she would be better off on her own.

1. Eddie Brock (Agent Venom)

The symbiote costume originally came from from a machine in Secret Wars and bonded with Spider-Man. The suit went on to have a few different hosts (Eddie Brock being the most popular, and Mac Gargan probably being the least popular).

Later, Flash Thompson was the host of the symbiote and used it in service of the US military. Venom joined the Guardians of the Galaxy as a request from the Avengers in order for the teams to keep in contact. Flash learned a lot about his suit while being a Guardian. Among his discoveries was that the suit is actually from a planet of symbiotes, and they are actually a peaceful race.

The Guardians of the Galaxy is comprised of so many great characters, and it's always interesting to see what a character can learn by joining the team. After you see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, why not check out the Guardians comics to see some them team up with other characters you love?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is in theaters on May 5th, 2017.

