It's about time. Back in 2003, Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona launched a comic book legend. They created the Runaways, an offbeat comic in which a bunch of teenagers learned their parents were evil. We're talking deal-with-the-devil, virgin-sacrifice level evil. Now, with a Runaways TV series due for release next year, #Marvel has finally decided the time is ripe to relaunch the series...

Here's Nico Minoru

New promotional image for 'Runaways'. [Credit: Marvel Comics]

In what's sure to be only the first teaser released over the next few days, Marvel has released promotional art teasing the return of Nico Minoru. She's traditionally the leader of the Runaways, a powerful witch who wields the legendary 'Staff of One': a mystic weapon that allows her to perform any spell once.

The text is smart and sassy, clearly aiming at the teenage age group once again. The interesting challenge, though, is how Marvel aim to reunite the Runaways, as the comics have seen them go their separate ways in recent years. For Nico, she had the misfortune of being dragged into an insane death-match, and wound up with a mystical construct in place of one hand. That's clearly been retconned out of existence, although it's going to be interesting to see whether Marvel explains it.

I have to confess to having mixed reactions. As a massive fan of the original comics, I'm thrilled to see them return. At the same time, though, this sleek-and-sexy design is very different to the Nico created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona. Plus it doesn't help that I rather enjoyed Dennis Hopeless's controversial Avengers Arena, so I'm sorry to see that it looks to have been forgotten.

A Smart Call On Marvel's Part

Fans have been eagerly demanding the return of the Runaways for years; back when Axel Alonso used to do weekly interviews over on Comic Book Resources, he pretty much got asked about the comic every week. Given Marvel's recent sales woes, it's certainly a smart time to relaunch a powerful brand. What's more, Runaways could well be that rare and mythical beast: a concept that appeals to new, younger readers, while tapping into the strong sense of nostalgia you find among traditional comic book fans.

The timing, of course, is no coincidence. We're currently eagerly awaiting the trailer for the new Runaways TV series, set in the #MCU and due to stream on Hulu in 2018. Simplifying the status quo — for example, getting rid of the magic hand — is a smart move, making it easier for fans to jump from comic to TV show, or vice versa.

"Just another forgotten super-kid..." Those five words describe Nico — and her fellow Runaways — perfectly. Up until now, it seemed Marvel Comics had forgotten one of their most dearly-loved books; it's fantastic to see that isn't the case. I'll keep this post updated as we learn more...

Poll Are you looking forward to a new 'Runaways' comic? Yes

No

(Source: CBR; Poll Image Credit: Marvel Comics)