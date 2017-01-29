The very first #Marvel superhero team created by the legendary Stan Lee and writer/artist Jack Kirby was the Fantastic Four. The Fantastic Four went on to become known as the First Family of Marvel, and remain one of the most iconic #superhero groups ever envisioned.

But you wouldn't think that to look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because the rights to the #FantasticFour — and associated characters such as Doctor Doom and the Silver Surfer — are firmly in the hands of studio 20th Century Fox. Said rights were sold off along with the X-Men and Spider-Man in the 1990s, before Marvel realized that there was money in this superhero movie thing.

Yes it is Spidey, yes it is. [Credit: Marvel Studios]

There's been many a rumor that we may one day see the Fantastic Four restored to their rightful place, especially since Sony and Marvel Studios struck a deal to allow Spider-Man to join the #MCU. And recent news of a Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman) action figure returning to the Marvel Legends line has fueled those speculations, as animosity between Marvel and Fox has reportedly lead to the near annihilation of the Fantastic Four from the comic books. Not that they've been having much luck on the cinematic side of things either.

To say that the Fantastic Four movies have been poorly handled is an understatement. 20th Century Fox has produced three Fantastic Four movies over the last 12 years — Fantastic Four in 2005, its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2007, and the 2015 reboot Fantastic Four, popularly known as Fant4stic and more accurately titled Good God, Please Sell The Rights Back To Marvel Already.

Fan4stic in particular was universally derided, with Rolling Stone's Peter Travers calling the movie "the cinematic equivalent of malware" and "worse than worthless." With Fox hitting a hot home run with last year's Deadpool and the enduring success of their X-Men franchise, which has been running since 2000, it's puzzling that Fox seems to have no idea how to handle Marvel's First Family.

An accurate reaction to watching any of the 'Fantastic Four' movies [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Plans for the proposed Fan4stic sequel seem to have fallen through now, but until Marvel files some sort of abuse injunction to rescue the Fantastic Four, we'll just have to hold our breath on that one. But fans aren't the only ones fighting their corner.

Scott Derrickson — director of Marvel's last outing with Doctor Strange — spoke to Screen Rant in a new interview, and revealed that his top pick for characters to join the MCU are, yep, the Fantastic Four.

"I still have hope that Fantastic Four can be properly brought into the MCU because a lot of Doctor Strange – that’s the comment I read the most during that. I love those characters and I think that they still deserve another shot at finding a true home in the MCU. I still have hope for that. That’s my honest answer."

Marvel's First Family [Credit: Marvel Comics]

The comparison of the Fantastic Four to Doctor Strange makes a fair amount of sense. Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) and Doctor Strange have a decent amount of history together as members of the Illuminati, and the cosmic weirdness of both Doctor Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy would fit well with the family's origin — gaining their powers through a cosmic incident that occurred in outer space.

But as we have a whole roster of new characters incoming over the next few years, adding in another four might be a stretch too far even for Reed Richards. If the Fantastic Four ever do make the jump to the MCU via a deal between Marvel and Fox, it likely won't be until very far off in the future. Ah well, at least we still have Captain Marvel to look forward to.

At least Chris Evans got out [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

