The news surrounding Spider-Man: Homecoming has been nonstop for the past few weeks and it has been downright exhausting for the fans. It has excited some people, disappointed others and broken the hearts of many.

First, Sony's upcoming Venom movie was announced to be a part of the #MCU, then it was reported to be untrue (a poor choice of words on Amy Pascal's part). After that, a heap of spoilers were "released" to the public about who was playing who in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Fans finally learned that Michael Mando is playing Mac Gargan, Tyne Daly is playing Anne Marie Hoag and Donald Glover is playing Aaron Davis. Additionally, Kevin Feige has promised Marvel fans that the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel will be pretty much Civil War 2.

"So much happens in [the 3rd and 4th Avengers movies], as you can imagine, and so much is affected by it that we felt what better person to hold your hand and lead you into the next incarnation of the MCU, in a grounded, realistic manner, than Peter Parker? So, coming out two months after Untitled Avengers, [that’s what] much of what the next Spider-Man film will be about. It was purposefully done like this. Like how the events of Captain America: Civil War impacted Peter as he was dropped off by Tony and expected to go back to continue his sophomore year, how the hell are the events of Infinity War and Untitled [Avengers] going to affect him as he, yes, goes back to his junior year?"

So, the events that unfold from the upcoming Avengers movies are what's going to fuel the plot of the next Spider-Man movie. But in what way? What is being built up in the #SpiderMan movies?

Maybe The Casting List Can Tell Us Something

Donald Glover is going to be portraying the character Aaron Davis, who eventually becomes the villain/occasional antihero Prowler. However, in the comics, Aaron Davis is also the estranged uncle of Miles Morales, who takes over the mantle of Spider-Man after Peter Parker dies in a battle against the Green Goblin.

Who Is Aaron Davis?

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

In the comicbooks, Aaron Davis is the direct cause of Miles Morales becoming the new Spider-Man after a genetically altered spider crawls into Davis's bag during a heist at Oscorp. After learning about what has happened to his nephew, Davis interrogates the Tinkerer about Norman Osborn. After learning the truth about the spider, Davis kills Tinkerer to keep it all a secret before stealing all of Tinkerer's tech for himself, including: an electric suit, a winged suit and electric gauntlets.

Davis ends up using this new tech to take on Mexican gang leader Scorpion after double crossing him in a deal. He goes to Morales for assistance to defeat Scorpion, and when he finally sees what kind of man Davis is, he severs his relationship with his uncle.

This leads to a fight between Morales and Davis that ends with Davis's electric gauntlets exploding and killing him. That's when Morales vows to never be like his uncle and instead use his powers only for good.

What Does This All Mean?

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Let's put all the pieces together. Kevin Feige has confirmed that tensions will rise so high in the Spider-Man sequels that it'll basically be Civil War 2. It has been confirmed that Donald Glover is playing Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming, who is directly related to Miles Morales and the cause of him becoming the new Spider-Man. Davis's origin story directly crosses paths with the characters Tinkerer and Scorpion, who have both been confirmed for the movie as well, being portrayed by Michael Chernus and Michael Mando.

If Aaron Davis is directly responsible for Miles Morales becoming the new Spider-Man, then that means Miles Morales is most likely confirmed for the MCU, as #Marvel could have cast Donald Glover as Hobie Brown, the original Prowler. Lastly, Miles Morales doesn't become the new Spider-Man until Peter Parker dies.

Put all of that together and you have a convincing argument that Marvel is building up to the death of Spider-Man. Spider-Man's death was a very controversial move by Marvel because it killed off one of their most profitable superheroes. It would have been like DC killing off Batman — a huge gamble for the company.

While the story's reception was mixed at best, fans cannot deny that both "The Death of Spider-Man" and "Death of Spider-Man: Fallout" are exceptionally written and possess a lot of emotional moments that could make any die-hard Spider-Man fan weep.

Both of these comics really dove into what Spider-Man would die for and how everyone in the Marvel universe would react to his death. Fans weren't too happy about the circumstances that surrounded Spider-Man's death, but it still had the impact that Marvel was aiming for.

How did Spider-Man Die?

After Peter Parker is rejected from the Avengers by Captain America, he comes across a battle between the heroes and some soldiers. Spider-Man sees that one of the snipers is about to shoot Captain America and pushes him out of the way, being hit by the bullet instead. He falls unconscious for a bit and when he wakes up, he sees that the heroes have basically left him for dead.

That bullet wound, along with his exhausting battle against Green Goblin, would eventually claim his life. Fans did not like that Spider-Man was basically left for dead by his fellow heroes, especially Captain America, who is one of Marvel's biggest paragons of good morality.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

However, regardless what you think of the circumstances, everything surrounding Spider-Man's death was as emotional as Marvel hoped it would be.

How Can Marvel Studios Incorporate Spider-Man's Death?

If the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is basically going to be Civil War 2, then maybe the movie is going to take other significant events from the original comic and bring to the big screen; something like: Spider-Man revealing his identity to the world.

If Spider-Man reveals his identity in one of the sequels, then this could lead to dire consequences. In the comics, it resulted in Aunt May's death, but Marvel could easily switch that out for the death of Peter Parker, allowing Miles Morales to lead the final Spider-Man movie.

It's almost impossible to predict what Kevin Feige and the rest of Marvel Studios has planned for the future, so all we can do is sit around, wait and theorize until the film is released. Spider-Man: Homecoming is set for a release on July 7; relive the greatness of the trailer before seeing it:

