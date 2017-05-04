Who are the Inhumans, and what do they have to offer the Marvel Cinematic Universe? That's the question #Marvel will be aiming to answer when their royal family of human-alien hybrids finally debut on TV (and, briefly, in theaters).

The #Inhumans have had a pretty wild journey to screen, first being given a big-screen adventure in the #MCU before that was unceremoniously dumped, and then enjoying a reprieve when ABC picked up an Inhumans TV series to debut later in 2017.

Despite tying in with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the wider Marvel universe, The Inhumans is a standalone story about a power struggle between two brothers. The action takes place not just on our Earth but on the futuristic island city of Attilan, and the first two episodes are being screened in theaters in IMAX — so this show has to look sharp, and our first look at the Royal Family most definitely delivers on that score.

Seen in the image above are Gorgon (he has hooves), Karnak (a martial artist who otherwise has no powers), Black Bolt (the "good" brother, whose voice causes seismic shockwaves), Medusa (who can manipulate/transform her hair, which is more fun than it sounds), Crystal (she can control the four elements), and Maximus, a villain with genius-level intellect who can exert varying degrees of mind control. As you can see, the cast makes for a quite ridiculously attractive ensemble.

Showrunner Scott Buck promises a family drama (rather than a procedural, like S.H.I.E.L.D.) which "has fun" with the Royal Family's unique powers and personalities. Check out the first poster and dive into our in-depth coverage of The Inhumans, which premieres September 1 in theaters and later that month on ABC.

Will Marvel's The Inhumans offer something different to the MCU?