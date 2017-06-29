Introduced in Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 2, the Inhumans have gradually become a central part of Marvel's television shows. On September 1st, we'll be introduced to the most iconic Inhumans of all: the Royal Family, who are taking on a starring role in Marvel's Inhumans! We've just gotten a first glimpse of the series, with Marvel finally releasing the first trailer.

Between Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and this trailer, we're beginning to get a fascinating glimpse into the history of the Inhumans in the #MCU. Let's take a look...

The Origin Of The Inhumans

According to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., our story begins centuries (or possibly even millennia) ago, when an alien race known as the Kree visited Earth. The Kree were locked in war against the Xandarians, and were seeking to develop genetically engineered super-weapons. On most worlds, these experiments failed. But not on Earth. Here, the Kree learned how to implant their own DNA, and trigger transformations by using the mysterious substance known as Terrigen.

Unfortunately, the Kree had miscalculated; they created one Inhuman, Alveus, who was far too powerful; you might remember him as Hive, the main villain of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 3. Alveus had the ability to control other Inhumans, and he formed the super-beings into an army that he led against the Kree. The aliens retreated, but Alveus was betrayed; some Inhumans feared his power (and were perhaps resistant to his control), and banished him to the world of Maveth using the Kree Obelisk.

Alveus's followers, suffering catastrophic withdrawal from the addictive bond they shared with their master, formed a secret group that would endure through the ages. They believed Alveus would one day return, and carefully shaped society as they strove to achieve that goal. In the MCU, this cult became the foundation for #Hydra.

What Happened Next?

Probably spurred on by Alveus's rule, the early Human race saw the Inhumans as an object of fear. No doubt countless myths and legends find their roots in Inhuman power — witchcraft and elementals, demons and werewolves, vampires and dybbuks can be explained away as Inhumans. The trailer suggests that the Inhumans realized that Humanity was too numerous, and used Kree technology to flee the planet. They made their home in what we can presume was a Kree installation on the Dark Side of the Moon, and have hidden there ever since. Given the need for numbers in order to preserve genetic diversity, we can assume that the original Inhumans of Attilan numbered in the hundreds.

Some Inhumans chose to remain behind, and formed hidden communities, like Afterlife. In these groups, the traditions of the Inhumans (such as the legend of the 'Blue Angels') were passed down through the generations. That's why Jiaying could tell these legends to her daughter Daisy in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D..

Centuries passed. On Attilan, the Inhumans lived in fear of the developing Human race. On Earth, the Inhumans became a myth, while small Inhuman communities lived in the shadows. That's where Hydra found them. Seeking the secrets of Inhuman powers, Hydra launched a campaign that ultimately led to the discovery of the Afterlife community. In a shocking twist, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 2 ended with Terrigen spread into the Earth's water system, triggering Terrigenesis for anyone who was exposed to it.

The Modern Inhuman Race Of The MCU

As we learned from the trailer, the human race (who are still deeply fearful of alien attacks after the Chitauri invasion of 2012) has stumbled upon the city of Attilan. The existence of the Inhuman colony is about to be revealed. As terrifying as this will be for the Inhumans, the reality is that it could have been far worse; had they been discovered before Hydra fell, the outcome would have been tragic and disastrous.

Meanwhile, on Earth, men and women are spontaneously developing Inhuman powers. These "NuHumans" have no knowledge of Inhuman history, and little control over their newfound powers. Many are dangerous, and humans understandably fear these strange new beings.

That's the context of #Marvel's Inhumans, a TV show that promises to bring humanity into a head-on collision with the Inhuman colony of Attilan. How will Black Bolt respond to the threats faced by his Inhuman brethren on Earth? How will Humanity react to the idea that these Inhumans have been living just out of sight, hidden, for untold ages?

We'll find out on September 1st.