The Defenders finally united Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil and Iron Fist for a heart-pounding adventure to save New York City (and the world) from the ancient cult known as The Hand. The collaboration was brief though, as the season only lasted eight episodes, and the four main superheroes went their separate ways at the conclusion. With no official word on a second season of The Defenders, fans were left to wonder when the reluctant world-saviors would get the chance to reunite. Fortunately, we finally have an answer.

#LukeCage Season 2 is currently undergoing filming, and it's come together surprisingly fast. Back in August, Netflix and #Marvel released our first look at Cage's new adventure, showcasing Misty Knight's bionic arm. Now the pair has given us a new glimpse at the show, and they've revealed a surprising guest star in the process: Danny Rand, a.k.a. Iron Fist.

Sweet Christmas, Iron Fist Reunites With Luke Cage

Yep, you heard that right. Entertainment Weekly released a picture of Danny Rand (Finn Jones) coming face-to-face with his buddy/rival/occasional screaming partner, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) during the hero's second season. Check it out:

The two characters had great rapport in The Defenders, and Cage was a nice foil for Danny's mystical speeches, so I'm looking forward to revisiting their dynamic. According to EW, Marvel is keeping the story behind Danny's visit to Luke Cage's story close to its chest, and there are very few details available on this new chapter in Carl Lucas' life to aid us in speculation.

The context of this photo could have huge implications on the #Netflix corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Seeing this picture, I'm curious to see whether there will be more connection in the other shows. Who knows? Perhaps we'll be seeing our favorite hard-drinking P.I. visit Matt Murdock in his failing law firm or vice versa.

Bringing Together The Different Sides Of The Netflix Coin Of The MCU

This little reunion could be pointing to a more significant connective tissue between the #IronFist, Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Luke Cage shows. Each one of those shows contain some sort of Easter Egg that serves as a connection, mainly in the form of recurring characters like Karen Page, Claire Temple and Jeri Hogarth. But aside from Luke Cage's supporting role in Jessica Jones, we never actually see another superhero visiting a fellow super-powered coworker.

Danny Rand's little trip to Harlem changes that, and it shows the way in which the heroes can remain in touch without the necessity of another event series like #TheDefenders. Don't get me wrong, I don't prefer Danny Rand cameos in every series as opposed to a full-fledged team-up event down the line. But that's still a great alternative until we know what's next in the combined journey of these four characters.

[Credit: Marvel Television/Netflix]

Is This The Beginning Of A Wonderful Friendship?

As mentioned, we know too little about Luke Cage Season 2 to make an educated guess about Danny's meeting with Harlem's hero, but the picture makes me wonder: Could this be a signal that #HeroesForHire is coming our way sooner than we expected? For non-comic nerds reading this, in the comics Danny and Luke start a business where they saved people for cold, hard cash.

Ever since Iron Fist Season 1 strutted onto the scene, fans have been asking for the live-action versions of the characters to come together and form their organization. During Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con, Mike Colter revealed that Heroes for Hire was just a matter of time, stating:

"Yeah. We're getting ready to do 'Heroes For Hire' eventually, come on. We're gonna do it."

Luke and Danny's reunion makes me think could indicate that bigger plans are in store for the pair in the near future. Maybe Rand doesn't have a big role in this upcoming season, but his appearance is still enough to set up their future partnership. Overall, the possibilities are endless for these two heroes, so I can't wait to see what's in store for them.

Luke Cage Season 2 doesn't have a release date yet, but it's expected to drop some time in 2018.

What do you think about Iron Fist guest-starring in Luke Cage Season 2? Do you think his role is the beginning of Heroes for Hire in the MCU? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]