Given the rivalry between their respective fanbases, one may expect DC and Marvel, arguably two of the most well-known brands and franchises out there, to be mortal enemies. The reality, however, is that they share a friendly rivalry when it comes to both their comics and movies, often rooting for one another to do well. This was made evident with the recent statements of Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, who believes that the best is yet to come for DC's upcoming movies.

Marvel X DC: Kevin Feige Believes In The DCEU

'The Avengers' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

While promoting the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok to Comicbook.com, #KevinFeige was asked if he had any advice to give to DC and its chosen filmmakers. After giving it some thought he admitted that he had nothing to say - and he meant this in the best way possible.

"I don’t know. I’m not one to bestow advice onto others. I think you can look at what they did with ‘Wonder Woman’ and they’ve figured that out. I’ve got great confidence in Geoff Johns over there and now Joss Whedon helping them out that just makes me excited as a fan to see what’s next."

Feige's support for the #DCEU and his praise for DC Entertainment head Geoff Johns mirrors the love that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and The Avengers mastermind (and Justice League co-director) Joss Whedon shared for Wonder Woman and its director, Patty Jenkins.

Many congrats to @PattyJenks and her awesome Wonder Woman on what looks to be an over 100 million opening weekend! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 3, 2017

I got to see Wonder Woman by myself weeks ago so shut up there's already been a man-only screening.



Oh and it's a godddamn delight. pic.twitter.com/PHWQWxcIwN — Joss Whedon (@joss) June 2, 2017

However, the friendly words from the #Marvel filmmakers contrasts those of Suicide Squad director David Ayer. In case you may have forgotten, Ayer literally yelled "Fuck Marvel!" during his DC movie's world premiere before quickly apologizing.

David Ayer saying "Fuck Marvel" rt to save a life pic.twitter.com/qG6oBpJZmm — spooky maya (@isIeys) August 2, 2016

The positive and successful Wonder Woman has been heralded as the savior of the tonally morose and troubled DCEU. With a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a record-breaking box office gross, it's hard to deny this. As Nick Reilly of Metro said in his review of the movie:

"All considered, director Patty Jenkins has crafted a film that is about to unexpectedly revive the maligned reputation of the DCEU on the big screen, and it couldn't have arrived at a better time."

#WonderWoman is credited for changing DC and Warner Brothers' original plans for their shared cinematic universe, and many believe that this is a good move on the studios' part. Rather than force every DCEU entry to be interconnected with one another, each new movie will be made to stand on its own with or without references to future films - just like how Princess Diana's solo feature did it.

As he said in his interview, Feige thinks that Wonder Woman set the bar for the DCEU, and he couldn't be any more accurate. The Amazon warrior's origin story proved that #DC can balance the genre's conventions and the brand's signature edge in a good superhero movie. If the DCEU follows the example set by Diana of Themyscira, superhero enthusiasts and DC fans like Feige have only better things to look forward to.

