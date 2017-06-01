Marvel and #Netflix are hard at work in The Punisher series starring Jon Bernthal. We know the show will be released this year, and we've been able to get a look at two amazing posters, but aside from that, official material to get us hyped for it has been scarce.

One thing in particular that's had fans biting their nails has been the wait for a release date announcement. Our watch has finally ended, because we finally know when #ThePunisher will come guns blazing onto our screens.

Get Ready For 'The Punisher'

Just like its other fellow Marvel/Netflix series, The Punisher's 13 episodes were helmed by different directors, one of them being #DearbhlaWalsh. Walsh recently gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter to talk about her other directorial endeavor, the Fargo TV series.

When asked whether Fargo was her first time filming in America, she revealed it hadn't been: The Punisher was shot in New York. And that's when she dropped the surprise:

"One other [thing] that hasn't been aired yet, which was an episode for the new Marvel series 'The Punisher,' which I did just before Christmas, but it's not airing until November. I directed that in New York and edited in L.A."

That's right, The Punisher will be coming to our screens in November. Even though there was no specific day, it's safe to say the release month is all we need to get excited.

As we've seen with the other Netflix-based #Marvel projects, the streaming service enjoys playing the waiting game with people by announcing the release date around two months before it arrives. That means that, without this interview, we would have had to wait until around September to find out when #FrankCastle would make his return.

Aside from the sheer excitement of finally having a release window for the series, this revelation has me thinking, will there be some promotional material coming our way sooner than expected? This might be the impatient fan in me speaking but with two posters and a release window already out there, Marvel could very well decide to just give us our first official look at the show.

Of course, I'm just speculating here. We'll just have to wait and see what happens. But one thing's for sure: We're only five months away from seeing #JonBernthal kicking butt and taking names solo as The Punisher.

What do you think about The Punisher coming in November? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)