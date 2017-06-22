As fan interest in Marvel and the MCU holds steady, many fans have asked when Netflix's Marvel heroes will cross over into the MCU. Netflix's series are as popular as the Marvel movies, and it's about time characters like Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist bounce to the big screen. That option is not even being considered, however.

Kevin Feige recently ruled out Netflix's series crossing over with the MCU during an interview with Allocine.

"Maybe someday. No plans right now. Maybe someday, but we have a lot of characters in the MCU, and one of the things that is so special about those characters on the Netflix shows is their dynamic together. They are all combining to become The Defenders later this year and are doing their own thing.”

While Feige does say a crossover could happen someday, there may be a better solution to getting Netflix's heroes into a movie universe. To be clear, Netflix's heroes don't necessarily have to make appearances in the MCU. It would be much easier to establish a movie universe, specifically for Netflix, adjacent to the MCU. Some could argue that Netflix in itself serves as a movie universe. But these heroes deserve a shot to be seen on the big screen, not just on television.

Should Netflix Develop Its Own Movie Universe?

The Defenders deserve to be seen in the same light as the Avengers and a movie is the next step to achieve that. Those heroes are just as integral to the canon as others, and a movie should be in the cards for them. Since they're currently nixed from appearing in the MCU, an entirely separate universe could be created give the characters an expanded canvas. A Netflix movie universe would simply need to be adjacent to the MCU, just as Sony's universe for Spider-Man is becoming partially connected to the MCU.

In that scenario, MCU mainstays would be able to appear in a Netflix feature for the Defenders. Plus, it's not like cameos are unusual in the MCU. Having one or two characters popping up in a potential Netflix movie wouldn't seem all that preposterous. And with the MCU being overpopulated as it is, allowing one or two of their stars to jump into Netflix's arena would shine a spotlight on some well deserving, underrated characters who get overlooked by big heroes like Captain America and Iron Man. Of course, we shouldn't limit a potential Netflix movie universe featuring characters just from Marvel movies.

Could Agents Of S.H.I.EL.D. Join The Defenders In A Netflix Original Movie?

In addition to MCU stars showing up in a Netflix movie universe, characters of the popular Marvel TV series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. would be ideal inclusions. Since they're not able to appear in the MCU either, and fans have been calling for several central cast members of AoS to appear on the big screen, placing them in an adjoining cinematic universe would satisfy fans who want to see that happen.

With that in mind, crafting a separate cinematic universe for Netflix's superheroes is an intriguing prospect to consider. Especially since Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. exists within the same space as Daredevil, The Defenders, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones, meaning it wouldn't be strange to see characters from each respective series on a joint adventure together. All this prospective movie universe needs is a worthwhile plot.

With quite a few comic events to draw on, it's difficult to choose just one for the big screen. Of course a Defenders and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. movie could feature a unique plot unaffiliated with the comics. But for a Defenders and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. movie to ever become a reality, the executives at Marvel need to push the idea of a MarvelTV universe that also releases feature films.

For now, the prospect of Netflix characters showing up in a movie universe outside the MCU is merely wishful thinking. None of Netflix's characters are being considered for the MCU, much less their own cinematic universe. However, if the Defenders series is as successful as we hope it could be, Netflix's sect of Marvel characters should be considered for movie appearances. If that happens, the development of a movie universe specifically for Netflix and Marvel characters could be the next step.

The Defenders releases on Netflix on August 18, 2017.

