Spider-Man: Homecoming is swinging onto the big screen, and fans are loving Marvel's first film dedicated to their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. As if the web-slinging hero weren't enough to get excited over, a sequel already in the works as Sony is set on cashing in on the Spiderverse. In the coming years, Spider-Man fans can look forward to Silver and Black, a movie based on Silver Sable and Black Cat, but even more exciting is the prospect of the upcoming Venom film.

With Venom being one of the most popular characters from all of Marvel, many don't realize just how many characters have been possessed by the symbiote. While Peter Parker and Eddie Brock have both been hosts for the deranged parasite from outer space, there are plenty of others who have been held under its control. Here we will look at six heroes that have fallen victim to the psychotic symbiote and became Venom at one time during the history of #Marvel comics.

6. I Am Venom (Groot)

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

During a time when the #Venom symbiote was bonded with Flash Thompson, it was forcefully separated from the host by Guardians of the Galaxy, Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon. However, it did not stay without a host for long, quickly bonding to the nearby Groot. While the bond did not last long, it did showcase a plant-like version of the beloved character that was unlike any other previous Venom seen in the comics.

5. Red Venom (Red Hulk)

Image Credit - Marvel Comics

During a confrontation with the Circle of Four, the Red Hulk was given the symbiote by host Flash Thompson to beat them. Not only was Red Hulk bonded with the Venom symbiote, but also with the Spirit of Vengeance. Meaning, for this short period in the comics, the character was the Red Hulk/Venom/Ghostrider all merged into one mega powerhouse. After the battle with the Circle of Four, Red Hulk returned the symbiote to Thompson.

4. Venom Raccoon (Rocket Raccoon)

Image Credit - Marvel Comics

After the symbiote was separated from Groot it took another guardian as its next host: Rocket Raccoon. Proving much more deadly than ever imagined, the new Venom had the ability to create multi-barreled, biomechanical guns from his arms. Like Groot, the bond did not last long, but it did make a Venom that many would love to see return to the comics in the future.

3. She-Venom (Carol Danvers A.K.A. Ms. Marvel. Now Captain Marvel)

Image Credit - Marvel Comics

During the comic book events of Siege, Ms. Marvel aided Spider-Man in a battle against Venom (host Mac Gargan). With her sheer strength alone, she pulled him from the symbiote. However, the symbiote found a new host pretty quickly in the heroine herself. Unlike other hosts, Carol was able to take back control of her body with aid from Spider-Man. This prompted her to fly into nearby power lines and allowed her to absorb their power. In a mighty burst of energy, she redirected the power and literally blasted the symbiote off her body.

2. Draxom (Drax The Destroyer)

Image Credit - Marvel Comics

When Drax grabbed the Venom Rocket, the symbiote immediately switched to him as a new host. The Drax Venom was far more deadly than the previous two GotG hosts. Luckily for everyone, the symbiote willingly released itself from Drax in exchange for a return to its homeworld. It would later return and re-bond with Flash Thompson after it was cleansed of all the hatred and bloodlust it held onto for years.

1. Venompool (Deadpool)

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Many believe Spider-Man was the original host of the symbiote; however, Deadpool was the first to bond with it. During the comic book event Secret Wars, Deadpool encountered the symbiote before Spider-Man. However, after only a few minutes of wearing his new outfit, he could feel it bonding with his mind. Deadpool, being aware he is a few marbles short of a full bag, returns it to its prison for its own safety. Shortly afterwards, Spider-Man finds the symbiote, giving birth to his iconic black suit.

When Spider-Man abandons the symbiote many believe it instantly found and bonded with Eddie Brock. However, it actually sought out and re-bonded with Deadpool once again. It would not bond with Eddie Brock until after Venompool saved Spider-Man from Killer Thrill and ate her left arm. Deadpool rejected the symbiote once again when it tried to make him eat Spider-Man after saving him. It is believed the symbiote's more psychotic tendencies are due to its time boned with Deadpool.

There Will Always Be A Venom

The Venom movie will surely be interesting. However, the rights to Spider-Man under Sony are still uncertain. With Marvel now using the character and no set plans to merge the upcoming Sony films to the #MarvelCinematicUniverse, it could be a wasted opportunity. If Venom were to crossover into the MCU, it could allow them to introduce the Planet of the symbiotes and have some real fun with their superheroes.

It could also allow for more characters to appear from the Spiderverse, such as Jessica Drew, Julia Carpenter, Ben Riley and Anya Corazon, increasing their roster of web-slingers. We will have to be patient and see what happens with the two franchises. However, if Venom is successful it may force Marvel into a deal with Sony to expand both universes even further.