Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle became an instant hit with fans since his introduction in Daredevil Season 2. Following that stellar first appearance, he's on track to expand the gritty, Netflix-based side of the #MCU with his very own spinoff, #ThePunisher, due to be released this year.

We've been gifted a few exciting teases so far, such as set pictures and even the very first poster for the series last month. The thing is, those tidbits have been few and far between. Unfortunately for us hungry fans, the show has been fairly quiet in terms of promotional material. Well, worry no more: that situation just changed.

Jason R. Moore –– who'll be portraying Curtis Hoyle in the show, a longtime friend of #FrankCastle –– took to Twitter to share a brand new poster for The Punisher with fans, and it's just as ominous as you would expect. Take a look at it:

It's ultimately the Punisher logo, but the darkness of its simple and sleek aesthetic teases the menacing tone the show will have. This won't be the typical superhero story, after all. Come to think of it, it won't be a superhero story at all.

This will be a psychological exploration of a man looking to sate his need for revenge in any bad guy he can get his hands on. As #JonBernthal described Frank Castle during an interview with Deadline:

"Frank Castle [...] is not a guy who’s out there trying to rid Hell’s Kitchen of the criminal element. He’s a brokenhearted, completely isolated man who’s lost his wife and kids. He’s reeling, he’s filled with shame and remorse and regret and pain, and he’s a man on a mission. He’s trying to find these people who have taken his heart from him, and he’s trying to kill them, as brutal a way as possible."

That's kind of psychologically dark journey is not something we often see in comic book adaptations, so I'm excited to see where the show goes.

There are six months left in 2017, so Frank Castle's solo adventure is very close. Considering this is our second poster in the span of a month, it looks like things are picking up in terms of the marketing. At this rate, we could even get an official trailer sooner rather than later. Of course, we have to wait and see what happens, but it's great to see the wheels are finally turning for The Punisher.

The Punisher doesn't have a set release date, but Frank Castle will return to deal some ruthless justice sometime in 2017.

(Source: Deadline)