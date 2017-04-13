You may think that the #Marvel Cinematic Universe is already overstuffed with characters, but this year it gets even bigger with three major releases on the horizon.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 adds a new Guardian to the team, Spider-Man: Homecoming is set to open up a whole new high-school based world, and Thor: Ragnarok introduces the first major female villain of the #MCU.

Over on the TV show side of things, Iron Fist last month introduced Danny Rand (Finn Jones), the final member of #TheDefenders team. And the hotly anticipated The Punisher spin-off is also due to release later this year, bringing back Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) alongside a host of other characters such as Jigsaw (Ben Barnes) and Microchip (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

But even as the MCU expands on all sides, we are yet to see a proper crossover between the movies of the shared universe and the Netflix side of things. But if two stars of the MCU get their way, that could be about to change.

Fearless Defenders

Fearless Defenders was a short-lived but critically loved Marvel NOW! series from 2013, which brought together the badass team up of Misty Knight and Valkyrie, alongside a slew of other female superheroes. Misty Knight joined the MCU last year in Luke Cage and returns for The Defenders, portrayed by Simone Missick, and Valkyrie debuts later this year in Thor: Ragnarok, portrayed by Tessa Thompson.

Just think if we get our @TessaThompson_x Valkyrie and our @SimoneMissick Misty together. pic.twitter.com/PciYdLxeqE — Robert Young (@robertcyoung) October 3, 2016

And so a Tweet started making the rounds on Twitter recently. First published last October by a fan petitioning for a Fearless Defenders-style Misty Knight and Valkyrie team-up, it gained traction again recently when both Missick and Thompson picked up on it, retweeting their support for a potential project.

I second THAT https://t.co/CuuYChnvaa — Simone Missick (@SimoneMissick) April 10, 2017

Could It Happen?

A live-action adaptation of Fearless Defenders would be an ambitious project, but it would go a long way toward fixing the apparent issue that Marvel Studios has with putting female superheroes in leading roles (especially female characters of color). But they have shown that they do sometimes listen to fan feedback, if the recently announced Squirrel Girl New Warriors project is any indication.

And, perhaps even more importantly, such a project would finally bring together the cinema and the TV sides of the MCU, a bridge that has been sorely lacking due to the apparent tensions between studios and actor scheduling difficulties.

Misty Knight (Simone Missick) & Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Right now it's all just wishful thinking, but you never know what could happen going forward. Especially after Avengers: Infinity War and the massive repercussions that event will have on the state of play in the MCU, it may just end up that the main team will be in dire need of some new muscle...

Which team-ups do you really want to see in the MCU? Tell us your top picks in the comments below!