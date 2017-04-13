#Marvel has been teasing the return of #Wolverine to it's new (and improved, mind you) line of X-Men comics after the announcement of Marvel Generations. Marvel already recently re-introducing an alternate, older version of Wolverine, however, fans began to suspect it would, in fact, be Wolverine's redeemed son Daken who would grace the pages of upcoming comics.

Instead, Marvel threw a curve ball at us in the climax of the first issue of X-Men Blue. The return of Wolverine is actually the return of Jimmy Hudson, who is both a former Wolverine and the son of Logan from Marvel's now defunct Ultimates line. Jimmy Hudson joins a growing set of characters such as Miles Morales (Spider-Man) and Ultimate Reed Richards (the dastardly evil version), who have been salvaged in the wake of Marvel's Secret Wars crossover event.

Who is Jimmy Hudson, The Ultimate Wolverine?

Jimmy Hudson alongside the time displaced younger version of Jean Grey and Angel.

In the last few pages of X-Men Blue, the story diverges from the formerly time-displaced young mutants and moves to a snowy backdrop. Here, we're re-introduced to a now-disheveled looking Jimmy, along with one of Wolverine's oldest adversaries, a cannibalistic monster known as the Wendigo. (The Wendigo was the antagonist in the two issues of The Incredible Hulk where Wolverine made his first comic appearance.)

This brief reveal is, unfortunately, all we really get to see of Jimmy during X-Men Blue issue one, so the exact circumstances as to how the character ended up as a resident of Marvel's mainline universe are unclear. It's possible that Marvel has tweaked Jimmy’s origins slightly to make it fit better in the current timeline.

Ultimate Wolverine vs the Wendigo.

Jimmy’s original origin saw him introduced into the Ultimate universe after the Ultimatum arc in which many long-standing heroes (including the original Ultimate Wolverine Logan, and the majority of the X-Men team) were killed off by Magneto. As a baby, Logan entrusted Hudson to his fellow soldier in arms James Hudson. (Probably for the best, as Wolverine doesn't have a great track record of good parenting skills.) He would eventually be drafted into the remaining enclave of Ultimate X-Men freedom fighters, led by Kitty Pryde

There, Jimmy learns of his parental legacy as he discovers his own mutant powers, which are more or less identical to his father's. Jimmy even has bone claws that can be conveniently coated with a secreted organic metal. Unlike Logan's other biological son, Daken, Jimmy would embrace his father’s legacy, joining the X-men and becoming the new Ultimate Wolverine, until the death of the entire Ultimate universe.

The Ultimate Wolverine - Like Father Like Son?

Ultimate Wolverine (Jimmy Hudson) vs Wolverine (X-23).

Interestingly, this would not be the first story that has Jimmy cross paths with more mainline characters. The pre-Secret Wars crossover story in All-New-X-Men saw Jimmy clash with X23, the current Wolverine and a clone of Logan. Due to the events of Secret Wars, it remains unclear as to how much, if anything will be reconnected in or out, but it seems that the now mysterious circumstances surrounding Jimmy, who now suffers from amnesia, will play a large part of the story.

Whatever dynamic Marvel will create between Jimmy, the older Logan, X-23 and the still unaccounted-for Daken, will be interesting to see play out over time. Regardless, with a Wolverine once again in the ranks with the younger versions of Jean Grey, Cyclops, and co, X-Men Blue is certainly one of the more classic and retro feeling X-Men comics produced in a very long time.

Is This a Sign of More Ultimate X-Men to Come?

The Ultimate X-Men.

At this point the cards are certainly on the table, Marvel has been leaving a breadcrumb trail of characters, objects (such as Ultimate Thor's Mjolnir) and locations, taken straight from its Ultimate universe - also with new characters such as Ultimate Thor and the many clues found in the pages of Jessica Jones and The Ultimates, it has become clear that Marvel is not content with keeping the Marvel Ultimate universe completely dead.

While fans likely don’t want to see more versions of Kitty Pryde or Jean Grey, the Ultimate X-Men featured a few original characters that fans would be keen to see return in some form - characters such as Mach 2, the abrasive, pubescent, Magnetokinetic mutant rebel.

Mach 2

For now, however, it seems that fans will have to settle for a new Wolverine, who almost certainly won't be the last echo of the Ultimate universe.

Tell us your thoughts about the return of the Ultimate Wolverine, in the comments below!