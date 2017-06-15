The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's success has taken the studio from a struggling company to a global empire thanks to the oversight of Kevin Feige, a group of talented directors, and writers who have conjured up the best stories for the big screen. From 2008 to present, we've been given multiple films a year (beside 2010 and 2012), and with Avengers: Infinity War deep in filming, #Marvel is in no way slowing down.

The Director's Guild of America is reporting that the upcoming movies, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel and the currently untitled Avengers 4 all have dates for when they will begin rolling cameras.

Ant-Man And The Wasp

Release Date: July 6, 2018

Little is known regarding the 2015 sequel to Ant-Man besides director Peyton Reed returning alongside Paul Rudd (Scott Lang), Evangeline Lily (Hope Pym), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym) and Michael Peña (Luis).

Besides who's returning, this source tells us the film will begin shooting on July 6, with the principle production qrapping up in November, a mere four months later.

Captain Marvel

Release Date: March 8, 2019

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

Even less is known about Captain Marvel's debut movie, which will mark the first female #MCU character having a film all to herself. Directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden are attached to direct the project, and everyone knows that Brie Larson is signed on to play the titular character. Story wise, however, we know very little.

We do, however, know that the movie is scheduled to begin filming in January of next year until May 11. As with many films, especially with superhero movies, reshoots are, of course, expected.

Untitled Avengers

Release Date: May 3, 2019

The fourth Avengers installment, and final movie of Phase 3, will culminate in the very secretively titled sequel to Avengers 3, that will still be directed by the Russo Brothers. While we were all led to believe that both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 would be ambitiously shooting back-to-back, it is now revealed that this is not the case.

Cameras have already begun rolling for Avengers: Infinity War (2018), with the cast (or whomever survives) and crew returning to shoot its sequel on the July 17, 2017, wrapping up just before Christmas.

Conclusion

Originally, I'd always been concerned by a film finishing principle photography so quickly. Four months seems like an awfully short time to shoot a big budget action movie, but with the oversight of Kevin Feige and the skills of the directors who are attached to these projects, I'm convinced no film will feel at all rushed.