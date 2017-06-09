Netflix finally dropped the highly-anticipated Season 2 of Master of None on May 12th, and since then, fans have been loving it. Aziz Ansari's written, produced, directed and acted dramedy is one of Netflix's best original shows to date, and that's coming from critics and regular watchers. It currently sits with 100% critic score and 89% user score on Rotten Tomatoes. With the second season wrapped up, it's cool to look back on some things you might not have known about Master of None to impress your friends!

1. Aziz Ansari And Eric Wareheim Are Friends in Real Life Too

'Master of None' [Credit: Netflix]

As viewers, we always love when two co-stars who are friends on #TV are actually friends in real life. Shows like Scrubs (JD and Turk) and Friends (the whole gang) can be compared to Master of None, because Dev and Arnold are actually good friends in real life too! So much so that you can find some videos the pair made together on YouTube, including their hilarious music video to Kanye West's "Famous" below:

2. Aziz's Brother Is A Writer On The Show

My brother Aniz is also a writer on the show and got on some of my favorite jokes! https://t.co/B0DlERVRbm — Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) November 7, 2015

Master of None seems to be a family-run show for the Ansari family. You all probably know that his parents in the show are his actual parents in real life, but did you know his brother Aniz Ansari was a writer? Comedy just seems to be quite natural to the talented family.

3. The Show Is Dedicated To Actor/Producer Harris Wittels

Harris Wittels in 'Parks and Recreation' [Credit: NBCUniversal Television Distribution]

Master of None was in dedication to Aziz Ansari's late friend and colleague Harris Wittels, who died of an overdose in 2015. Wittels worked as a producer and occasional actor in Aziz Ansari's last TV show, Parks and Recreation and then went on to help produce Ansari's Master of None. Harris Wittels never got a chance to see the final product of Master of None, but I'm sure he'd be proud of what Aziz and his team made.

4. Like His Character, Aziz Also Auditioned For Nickelodeon

'Master of None' [Credit: Netflix]

Aziz Ansari has said before that much of the content in Master of None comes from his real life experiences. This means that both Dev and Aziz are both quite similar people, with similar experiences. One of these similarities is that both of them have auditioned for Nickelodeon. Check him out confirming it on twitter in 2015:

I actually interned at Nickelodeon too https://t.co/fimvl2I2as — Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) November 9, 2015

5. Aziz Ansari And Eric Wareheim Actually Got A Car Stuck In Italy

'Master of None' [Netflix]

One of the funniest scenes in Master of None Season 2 is when Dev and Arnold get their car stuck in an insanely narrow Italian street in the second episode. Did you know that this crazy scene happened to them in real life? This goes back to my point that Aziz Ansari uses his real life experiences to aid the show- and it works, because that scene was hilarious.

6. Alessandra Mastronardi Didn't Know Who Aziz Ansari Was When She Was Cast

'Master of None' [Credit: Netflix]

There's no denying that Alessandra Mastronardi was perfectly cast as Aziz's love interest Francesca, but did you know that she had no idea who Aziz was? When speaking to Vanity Fair about the show, she told the story about how she had no idea who Aziz Ansari was when they met. When Aziz asked her if she knew who he was, she simply replied with, "Mmm. Not at all."

It seems like she was the perfect choice for the role, especially because she still keeps in touch with Aziz. In the same interview with Vanity Fair, she tells of how Aziz still sends her food porn pictures completely outside the show.

"Yeah, we send each other meal pictures, or like food-porn pictures. He sends me, like, pictures everywhere he goes in restaurants, and I send pictures of my grandmother cooking in Naples. It’s so funny."

7. Dev’s Love Interests Were Cast Without Regard To What Race The Women Were

'Master of None' [Netflix]

Dating is one of the main themes in Master of None and this theme is explored excellently, observantly and all the while done using diversity. There's no denying that Master of None is one of the most diverse #TV shows around right now, with characters of all races, religions, sexual orientations and beliefs. This was on purpose as Aziz was simply picking the girls he had the best chemistry with when choosing the dates for the show.

Hopefully we don't have to wait super long for Season 3 of Master of None, because the second season was too good to wait long for a follow up. But it's safe to say we probably haven't seen the last of Dev and his adventures around the globe.

Let me know what you thought of Season 2 of 'Master of None'!

(Sources: Vanity Fair)