What happens when the world is overpopulated and we need a solution? We shrink. Alexander Payne's Downsizing explores this exact premise with Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz and Kristen Wiig leading the road to literal shrinking.

Overpopulation In Movies

The theme of over-population has been used in film to explore several different scenarios, the most recent being Ron Howard's Inferno. The concept also took a slightly different turn in films such as Wall-E and Children of Men. In Wall-E, the Earth had to be evacuated due to the vast amount of people inhabiting the planet, eventually the human race relocated to a mobile colony in outer space. Children of Men made it illegal for women to have children. Inferno went so far as to propose the release of a worldwide pandemic to kill most of Earth's population.

While those movies offered more extreme solutions to their ever-growing problem, Downsizing is offering a more literal solution by shrinking the world. The official synopsis by Paramount reads:

When scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall as a solution to over-population, Paul (Matt Damon) and his wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in order to get small and move to a new downsized community — a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.

Downsizing is definitely offering a new spin to the theme of over-population, and as we saw at the end of the trailer, getting little can sometimes be absolutely awesome. Wiig and Damon are two actors who never shy away from a unique angle, so we're looking forward to the story this film decides to tell.

Downsizing hits theaters this December. What's your favorite take on a film's exploration of overpopulation? Let us know in the comments!

(Source: Paramount)