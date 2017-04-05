Matthew Underwood, best known for playing Logan in Nickelodeon's Zoey 101, saved a baby's life on Thursday when he leapt into action after witnessing a car crash in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The accident is suspected to be drug related.

According TMZ, Underwood rushed over to the wreck after the car veered across six lanes of traffic and crashed into a tree. Matthew plucked the infant, who was not in a car seat or wearing a seatbelt, out of the vehicle when he saw the parents were unresponsive. His brother, who was driving with him at the time of the accident, then called the emergency services to report the incident.

Matthew Underwood as Logan in 'Zoey 101' (left) [Credit: Nickelodeon]

See also:

Both parents were reportedly under the influence of drugs when they lost consciousness and TMZ reports the mother passed out at the wheel with a syringe of heroin dangling from her arm. She later reportedly told police this was the first time she had dabbled with the drug.

Both the mother (Jessica Hand) and the father (John Rodriguez) were arrested for child neglect and drug possession. The baby was put into the care of a trusted family member.

John Rogriguez and Jessica Hand [Credit: Port St Lucie Police Department]

While this is a saddening story, it could have been a lot worse without Underwood's fast reaction that removed the baby from harm's way. He might have been the bad boy at Pacific Coast Academy, but now Matthew Underwood is a real hero.

Do you think this was a selfless act? Sing Matthew Underwood's praises in the comments below!

(Source: TMZ)