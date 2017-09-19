As a fan of all things Matthew Vaughn, the idea of him directing a Superman film is pretty amazing. While the news has yet to be confirmed, Vaughn has loosely spoken about his vision for a Superman flick: a Richard Donner-inspired Superman that will make you feel warm and fuzzy inside. Although he'd draw inspiration from the classic films, don't expect Vaughn to do a remake, though. In fact, I'm willing to bet that Vaughn would introduce a villain that has yet to be depicted on the silver screen. There's one bad guy that comes to mind — Brainiac.

Brainiac's Freshness Suits Vaughn

'Injustice 2' [Credit Warner Bros.]

Matthew Vaughn expressed how he likes to "play in his own sandbox," or do his own thing, when it comes to movies. Using that motivation, Vaughn has written and directed Kick-Ass and Kingsman instead of taking on another X-Men sequel. With the #DCEU giving directors creative freedom ─ a #ManofSteel movie with Brainiac gives Vaughn just what he's looking for.

For starters, the alien with 12th-level intellect is a one of Superman's greatest villains that hasn't been depicted on the big screen yet. His character lets Vaughn have the chance to present something fresh in a movie that could be a standalone in the world of the convoluted DCEU. On top of that, #Brainiac gives Vaughn an opportunity to introduce a villain who has more depth and complexity.

Brainiac's history of shrinking and conquering planets like he did makes him particularly interesting. Beyond that, the New 52 Brainiac is responsible for infecting, and turning John Corben into a cyborg as means to kill Superman in order to control the Earth. Brainiac's degrees of separation doesn't start with Corben though ─ Kara Zor-El witnessed his attack on Kandor. Then there's his use of Lex Luthor, who willingly accepts the power of Brainiac since they both have a common goal. All of these prove that Brainiac is a frightening villain and a worthy enemy.

He'll Force Superman To Be Brain And Brawn

'Superman' [Credit: DC Comics]

Vaughn has expressed that he's a superhero fanboy, so he'd understand and appreciate what a villain like Brainiac does for Superman's character. With Brainiac, it'll force Superman to use his intellect, which is something he hasn't really used much in the DCEU. A villain like Brainiac will force Kal El to use that Kryptonian intellect way more than he has so far.

In fact, if you haven't read the comics or seen any of the other depictions of Superman, you'd think he's just a chiseled, brute with godlike powers. Whether it be in Man of Steel or Batman vs. Superman, Henry Cavil has been forced to portray a hero without much substance. Not so much as Superman, but for his alter ego Clark Kent he was, for lack of a better term — boring. However, according to Henry Cavil, that was done intentionally:

"Comparisons with Christopher Reeve’s clumsy Clark Kent are inevitable. My Clark Kent is trying to be as small and invisible as possible. If you’re awkward and spilling things constantly, people are going to notice you, and that’s not the best way to go unseen. You have to admit, it’s not a remarkable disguise, just a pair of glasses. He’d like to think that no one will believe he could be Superman. How could such a delicate flower be a living god? Preposterous."

What gets lost in the ingenious disguise of the bumbling, clumsy Clark Kent is how smart Superman is. Clumsy Clark wasn't made just for comedic purposes, it was a clever and strategic persona to hide his identity. One major is example to point to his intelligence is that Superman designed and built the Fortress of Solitude with Kyrptonian computers and robots.

While the DCEU may have glanced over how intelligent the Kryton-born hero is, a film featuring Brainiac will force Vaughn to prove why Superman is match for this villain. As a matter of fact, Vaughn could draw inspiration from Superman: The Animated Series where Superman used both brawn and brain to defeat Brainiac.

The Future

Superman wasn't on the slate of upcoming DCEU films, but with Matthew Vaughn being rumored ─ I'd imagine they'd find a way to fast track it once he's officially hired. Brainiac could bring out things in Superman that we have yet to see from him in the previous films, and it would only add to the richness of the DC universe.

