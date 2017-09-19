Ever wonder how your favorite superhero films would have turned if other directors implement their vision? I know I do, so it's always cool when a director talks about their vision for a superhero film like the Kingsman director, Matthew Vaughn, did in an interview recently. Recently, the Kick-Ass director has been linked to the highly anticipated sequel to Man of Steel. However, Vaughn's latest comments aren't just about #Superman or the #DCEU, but about his vision for what he wanted after his film X-Men First Class.

After turning down the opportunity to direct the lackluster X-Men Last Stand, Vaughn would make his X-Men debut with the critically acclaimed blockbuster X-Men: First Class. As writer and director, Vaughn essentially took over and rejuvenated a franchise that appeared to be in a place of no return. First Class was primarily an origin story, and reintroduced fans to some of the marquee names of the #XMen franchise.

'X-Men First Class' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

After the success of First Class one would think Vaughn would have jumped at the opportunity to direct a sequel, but sadly he didn't. It turns out that the idea of sequels wasn't that appealing, and he felt like he was just a cog in Bryan Singer's well-oiled machine:

"The reason I haven’t done sequels in the past is they just weren’t exciting me. And on Days of Future Past, even though I co-wrote the bloody thing, the reason I bailed out of it is two things: First, I respect Bryan Singer hugely and X-Men is Bryan’s world and I feel he let me play in his sandbox. I enjoyed it, but it wasn’t my sandbox. I wanted my own sandbox."

'X-Men First Class' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Vaughn got his own sandbox when he went on to write and direct Kingsman: The Secret Service. Besides wanting to develop another fresh story, Vaughn admitted to Uproxx that he and Fox didn't see eye-to-eye on which direction to take the X-Men. While Fox wanted Days of Future Past, a film that he co-wrote and which takes place in the after #Wolverine is forced to travel back in time to re-unite a broken Professor X and Magneto with the hopes of saving mutant and mankind from destruction ─ Vaughn had a different Wolverine centered film in mind.

"I didn’t want to do Days of Future Past next. I felt that one should be in a trilogy and Days of Future Past should be the finale of that story. I would have done a film in-between where you meet the young Wolverine and a new character, and then Days of Future Past became the young Wolverine and the old Wolverine and just really blow it out.”

It's hindsight, but if you look at Fox's two most successful solo ventures with Deadpool and of course #Logan, the argument can be made that Vaughn's idea to feature a young Wolverine makes sense. Take into consideration the soft reboot that took place with X-Men: Apocalypse and the potential need to recast Wolverine and you'll understand why I think it'll be amazing to have a young Logan, and a film that reintroduces fans to a younger version of the most recognizable mutant.

'X-Men: First Class' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that Mr. Vaughn will be doing a Wolverine solo film anytime soon since he's already busy with Kingsman 3. Still, it would be cool to get a young Wolverine film from Fox with Vaughn at the helm. I'm sure I'm not alone.

Would you still like to see a Mathew Vaughn Wolverine solo film? Leave a comment below!

