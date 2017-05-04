May the 4th be with you, young Padawans! The official day to celebrate all things Star Wars is here for another year!

There are plenty of way to celebrate the day, whether it be watching #StarWars films or television shows, dressing up as your favorite characters, or reading the books or comics. Even some of your local restaurants are getting behind the day including Bar Luca, a burger joint in Sydney, Australia, that has made a purple and blue burger called Return of the Chedi!

Return of the Chedi [Credit: Bar Luca]

Another major way that the day can be celebrated is shopping to our hearts' content and spending all those credits as plenty of stores - both in-store and online - will be offering discounts and offers. Let's take a look at just some of the stores that will be taking our money for May The 4th!

1) Anovos

Offer Valid: May 4th — May 5th

Anovos will be offering 15% OFF the entire Star Wars Collection of licensed costume replicas including helmets, uniforms and props. Check it out here!

2) Star Wars: Puzzle Droids

[Credit: Star Wars: Puzzle Droids]

Offer Ends: May 12th

The new mobile phone game, Star Wars Puzzle Droids, follows BB-8 across Jakku and Takodana, as he tries to regain some of his memories. The game is offering discounts and bonuses on the purchase of the game's in-app currency, gems. Search for it on the Apple or Android App store.

3) Hot Topic

[Credit: Hot Topic]

Offer Valid: May 4th — May 5th

Hot Topic is an American retail chain that specializes in everything pop culture. For May The 4th, Hot Topic will be offering a massive 25% OFF all Star Wars merch. Check it out here!

4) GameStop

Offer Valid: May 4th

American video game and electronics store, GameStop, will be letting fans take 30% OFF all Star Wars Collectibles & Drinkware. Read carefully, as some items only ship to US addresses. Check it out here!

5) Fathead

Offer Valid: May 4th — May 10th

Fathead will make your room feel like it's in a galaxy far, far away with these amazing wall decals, and for a limited time you can get 20% OFF all regularly priced Star Wars wall graphics. Also, new designs are available for the Star Wars 40th Anniversary! Check it out here!

6) Amazon

Offer Valid: April 27th — May 14th

Amazon haven't yet disclosed which deals they'll be offering, though they will have a whole 600 of them available. Check the site everyday for new sales.

7) Hot Wheels

[Credit: Hot Wheels]

Offer Valid: May 1st — May 7th

Check out these awesome Star Wars character cars and race tracks! Hot Wheels is offering 25% OFF all Hot Wheels Star Wars items. Check it out here!

8) The Disney Store

[Credit: Disney Store]

Offer Valid: May 4th

It's the online store of the Happiest Place on Earth and for one day only, The Disney Store will be selling an exclusive BB-8 Star Wars pin for $8 (regular price $14.95) with any purchase. Only available while supplies last. Check it out here!

These are just eight online deals that ship internationally, but there's bound to be more. Make sure to check your local stores and favorite internet sites for more deals and offers.

There are plenty of ways to celebrate Star Wars day— how will you be celebrating?