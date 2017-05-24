It's been just over three years since Dylan O'Brien and the rest of The Maze Runner cast hit our screens as the Gladers we know and love from James Dashner's novels. The first film was released to pretty stellar reviews, and though the film featured some pretty major changes from the book, it seemed to be a hit with fans.

Cut to a year later, and the second installment of the film series, The Scorch Trials, was released. Following on from the first film, The Scorch Trials picked up with our Gladers after being seemingly rescued from the harrowing ordeals of the life in the Maze. Critical reception was mixed, but most agreed that the action sequences were breathtaking.

Though the third and final film in the series, The Death Cure was initially slated to be released this year, an accident on set involving the film's main star, Dylan O'Brien, delayed production significantly. Giving him time to recover, the studio decided to push the release of The Death Cure back all the way to February 2018, giving O'Brien ample time to overcome his injuries.

So, What's Actually Happening With 'The Death Cure'?

Dylan O'Brien recovered enough to make it back to set around March 2017 to continue shooting the movie alongside his co-stars. We know he took quite a bit of time off shooting the last season of Teen Wolf in order to shoot The Death Cure, and with filming on the movie officially wrapped, his work appears to be done.

What Can We Expect From The Final Installment?

As reported last year, unlike its #YoungAdult predeccesors — such as The Hunger Games, the Twilight Saga and the Divergent series — The Death Cure would not be splitting its final installment into two movies. Instead, it would aim to conclude its story in one final movie, rounding out the trilogy of in a similar fashion to the books. The decision not to split a movie into two final installments is almost unheard of in the modern Young Adult genre, and with so much to conclude, you can't help but wonder quite how they're going to do it.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Kaya Scodelario (who plays Teresa, the only female Glader) spoke a little about how the film plans to tie up those loose ends, and what that will mean for the Gladers.

"I think we are really saying a great goodbye to these characters and we are tying up all the loose ends. This is a rescue mission movie. They want to catch Minho. They are breaking into W.C.K.D and we are kind of trying to understand the decision Teresa did in the last movie. That she is not just a betrayer.”

You'll recall that The Scorch Trials movie left us on a cliffhanger with Minho captured by W.C.K.D after Teresa revealed their location. Of course, this is all vastly different to the book series, and with so many changes, the film has quite a bit of work to do to wrap up these stories. We won't know quite how they manage to do that until next year, but for now, we can console ourselves with the knowledge that the film has officially wrapped, and that there shouldn't be anymore delays.

The Death Cure hits theatres February 9th 2018!

