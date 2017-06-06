DCEU's latest installment, Wonder Woman, is certainly a worthy entry to the history of cinematic comebacks. After a slew of critical duds and a myriad of rumors regarding the movie, director Patty Jenkins has shut down all the naysayers with a single blow of the Godkiller sword.

Wonder Woman is not only a success for the DCEU and Warner Bros., but also a huge step-up in the field of female-led superhero movies. Apart from having the biggest opening weekend for a film directed by a woman ever, Gal Gadot's turn as the kick-ass heroine has united the critics and the audience by garnering the first ever certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes for the DCEU.

So, after an overwhelming response at the box-office, Wonder Woman was showered with even more praises as Marvel stars took to their respective social media handles to spread their love for the movie.

From Nebula to Captain America, Everyone Loved 'Wonder Woman'!

Even though the fandoms of MCU and DCEU remain divided across internet forums, there is no argument that Wonder Woman is a shining example of a great comic book movie. This notion was further confirmed when #Marvel heavyweights like Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Karen Gillian offered their congrats to Wonder Woman via Twitter.

I'm so excited to see Wonder Woman, it's getting such good reviews and feels like it will be a milestone for female led blockbusters! #woo — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) June 2, 2017

Yay! "Wonder Woman" shatters box office with biggest female director opening. Ever. https://t.co/Ymnlz3MCVR # via @HuffPostEnt — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 4, 2017

Apart from the big-screen adaptations of our favorite heroes, Marvel also has a substantial stronghold on the small screen through Netflix shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. Also keen to celebrate Gadot and Jenkins' victory, Marvel's Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) sent over his regards while Rosario Dawson struck her best Wonder Woman pose.

.@WonderWomanFilm is awesome. Go see it! Just watched it with family and we loved it. Dir by @PattyJenks @DCComics pic.twitter.com/LPhhSwhlkd — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) June 2, 2017

To top it all off, Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o, who has been cast in Marvel's Black Panther, gushed about her experience at the Wonder Woman screening.

It is a superhero movie like none I have ever seen. Epic. FUN. Engaging. Stylistically Captivating. Funny in an honest, not-trying-too-hard way. Witty. Smart. Perfect length. Fierce. Sensual. Just amazing.

I think it's safe to say that Lupita enjoyed this movie.

The GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with @WonderWomanFilm. @GalGadot will glue you to the screen and dir. @PattyJenks is NOT PLAYING AROUND. pic.twitter.com/YznOuYuE0l — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) June 2, 2017

"It's A Godddamn Delight"

Along with the stars we see on-screen, the magicians behind the camera also have a great deal of praise for the DCEU's significant success. Joss Whedon expressed his delight, while also taking a shot at the controversy surrounding Wonder Woman's "woman-only" screenings. Whedon, who famously directed Avengers and Avengers: Age Of Ultron has been tasked with completing the current Justice League re-shoots, as well as helming the DCEU's upcoming adaptation of the Batgirl.

I got to see Wonder Woman by myself weeks ago so shut up there's already been a man-only screening.



Oh and it's a godddamn delight. pic.twitter.com/PHWQWxcIwN — Joss Whedon (@joss) June 2, 2017

After saving the galaxy twice with the help of Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn acknowledged the financial success of Wonder Woman and went on to congratulate Patty Jenkins for her foray into comic book movies.

Many congrats to @PattyJenks and her awesome Wonder Woman on what looks to be an over 100 million opening weekend! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 3, 2017

Despite the #MCU's ongoing success, many believed that the comic book genre was running into a form of stagnancy with recycled plots and unoriginal origin stories. However, with the inclusion of Wonder Woman, it certainly looks like the DCEU has been successful in stirring things up - which is something both franchises can be thankful for. It's great to see Marvel's greatest heroes taking the time to enjoy a truly inspirational superhero movie, and it's even better to see them sharing their adoration with comic book fans all over the world.

Would you like to see a MCU and DCEU crossover like the Amalgam comics? Let me know in the comment section below!

