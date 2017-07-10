Marvel is making some serious bank. The golden goose has been working overtime at the MCU, pumping out cinematic hit after hit to gross a combined 12 billion clams at the box office. That's mo' money than the big wigs at Marvel ever dreamed would be a reality, and places them at the head of the superhero cinematic table.

The over-sized novelty money bank has taken just over nine years to put together, and marks a significant milestone for Marvel's success. Over that period, a total of 16 movies has seen the once-fantasied garage of Tony Stark become a tempting consideration for investors.

The Billion Dollar Club

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

With Sony now seeing the light after allowing Spider-Man to jump back into the fray, all the pieces are that much closer to fruition for both fans and Marvel. Spider-Man: Homecoming has reenergized people's Spidey Sense, and now they can't get enough of the fabled web slinger, with the possibility of him joining Marvel's $1 billion club.

To date, there are four that hold the prestige of raining down the cinematic cash: The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3 and Captain America: Civil War. All represent the ever-growing confidence of the #MCU as legions of fans are now united in their love of the epic franchise.

It's Just Getting Started

Marvel has a plan; a big plan that is on track to keep us entertained for years. As the DCEU pulls itself together with its own collective of heroes, the door remains wide open for Marvel to welcome millions more of would be converters into the Marvel's infinite universe.

Scheduled over the next two years we will see:

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man And The Wasp

Captain Marvel

That's not including teasers such as the above Inhumans sneak peak to whet our MCU appetites. What does all this mean? It means late-night discussions with friends and endless debate for years to come on all things MCU.

What do you think has been the strongest entry in the MCU franchise thus far?