As Marvel unleashes Volume 2 of Guardians of the Galaxy on Terra, our heroes —Rocket Raccoon, Drax the Destroyer, Star-Lord, Groot and Gamora — are all firmly on our minds.

#GuardiansoftheGalaxy2 is a multi-hued picture with some (literally) colorful characters, but artist Andy Park recently revealed that one of our beloved Guardians was going to be a different color entirely. Gamora was originally intended to be purple!

It actually makes sense to have a purple Gamora: Her sister Nebula is blue, and Papa Thanos is full-on purple. I'm not sure how exactly the dominant/recessive skin color genes work in Zen-Whoberi DNA, but Park's vision is pretty cool either way. Did Guardians go with the right color in the end?