Clad in sparkly spandex, neon color lipstick and with hair permed up to the heavens, Netflix's newest series contribution GLOW gloriously thrusted into our lives in June 2017, plunging us into the bizarre and bonkers world of women's wrestling.

Based on a true TV show (also originally titled GLOW and short for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling), the delightful dramedy focuses on a group of struggling actresses who turn to wrestling to jump-start their flailing Hollywood careers — quite frankly, a move that is definitively more realistic than anything La La Land ever brought to the table. If you haven't seen it yet, here's the trailer:

However, while the premise of the show may appear wacky and wild, it's the faces behind the purple eyeshadow and skin-tight leotards that really make the new #Netflix addition worth the binge. So, without any further hesitation, find out all about the real 2017 stars that succeed in making all of our '80s neon dreams come true in the actress run-down below:

1. Alison Brie as Ruth 'Zoya The Destroyer' Wilder

Who is her character? A struggling actress who joins GLOW when her desperation for employment gets too much.

Where do you know her from? Before Alison Brie was hopping from audition to audition in efforts to revamp her failed acting career in #GLOW, she appeared in a slew of TV roles. Perhaps most notably, you'll recognize her for playing Annie Edison in Community and Trudy Campbell in AMC's Mad Men, giving her the prestigious and rare opportunity to be a regular on two hit shows at the same time.

Chatting about her breakout years, she recently spoke to The Guardian, saying:

"It was a very exciting time. They were my first two real jobs. To have them simultaneously was just incredible. AMC was just starting to do scripted television; 'Mad Men' was their first original series. And Community was part of NBC’s second heyday, where 'The Office,' '30 Rock' and 'Parks and Recreation' was the landscape we were working in. As an actress it was very fulfilling because the shows were so different."

Alongside those parts, in 2017 alone, Brie was also the voice of Diane in BoJack Horseman, starred in James Franco's The Disaster Artist, comedy romance The Little Hours and is currently filming Steven Spielberg's upcoming government secrets drama The Papers. Girl's got a lot of her plate.

2. Betty Gilpin as Debbie 'Liberty Belle' Eagan

Who is her character? Ruth's best friend before they became worst enemies. Prior to GLOW, she was a former soap star who retired to become a full-time mom.

Where do you know her from? Most notably, you'll recognize Betty Gilpin from Nurse Jackie, in which she played sexy medic Dr. Carrie Roman alongside Edie Falco, Merritt Wever and Peter Facinelli. Then, she went on to appear as the villainous Nancy Leveau in 2016's Masters of Sex and Elementary, before hitting the AmazoncPrime jackpot with 2017's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's American Gods.

3. Ellen Wong as Jenny 'Fortune Cookie' Chey

Who is her character? A pop culture fanatic from Cambodia.

Where do you know her from? Canadian actress Ellen Wong has worked on a variety of television projects since she was a teen but made a name for herself as Knives Chau in 2010's indie hit Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. In 2012, she was also cast in the Sex and the City prequel series, playing Carrie's best friend in The Carrie Diaries.

In 2017, alongside GLOW, she also popped up in The Circle alongside Emma Watson and Tom Hanks.

4. Kate Nash as Ronda 'Britannica' Richardson

Who is her character? A ditzy British actress who had a thing for Sam Sylvia.

Where do you know her from? First and foremost, you know Kate Nash to be the British pop star who churned out hits like "Foundations" and the lovingly titled "Dickhead" back in the late '00s. However, with her music career on hold, she turned to trying her hand at TV and in 2017, she landed GLOW. In an interview, she's revealed how she finally managed to shuffle herself into mainstream acting:

"I had auditioned for things and done a little bit of acting over the years. I got a pilot with Jenji Kohan [creator of OITNB and Executive Producer of GLOW] directed by Gus Van Sant, about the Salem witches, but it never got picked up. It was really cool. I was like in the woods shoving sticks up women’s vaginas. I felt very at home there! But Jenji liked my work on that, so when GLOW came up I got the part."

5. Sydelle Noel as Cherry 'Junkchain' Bang

Who is her character? A former stunt-woman and ex-colleague of Sam Sylvia. She's the resident trainer and voice of reason.

Where do you know her from? Noel's acting resumé largely consisted of shorts before she landed a supporting movie role in Captive, also starring Kate Mara and David Oyelowo. GLOW is her first hefty TV role and she's clearly destined for great things as she's about to make her major movie debut with Black Panther next year.

Before she got into acting though, she was a professional athlete. However, a stress fracture forced her to give up running.

6. Britney Young as Carmen 'Machu Picchu' Wade

Who is her character? Carmen is the daughter of a famous wrestler called Goliath Jackson.

Where do you know her from? Probably nowhere as this is her first major role. Previously, she's worked as a production secretary for various films including Savages and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, as well as an assistant on TV show The Mentalist.

Be warned: If you're planning on googling Britney to find out more, you're likely to stumble upon a porn actress bearing the same name. Don't say we didn't warn you!

7. Sunita Mani as Arthie 'Beirut the Mad Bomber' Premkumar

Who is her character? The only Indian-American in the wrestling team, Arthie is a poor medical student who is given the very un-pc persona of terrorist Beirut.

Where do you know her from? In real life, Sunita Mani is a stand-up comedian and actress. Above all, you'll recognize her face from the highly-acclaimed tech drama Mr. Robot in which she plays hacktivist Trenton.

8. Gayle Rankin as Sheila the She-Wolf

Who is her character? A woman with "species dysmorphia" who pretty much identifies herself as a wolf.

Where do you know her from? Originally hailing from Scotland, Gayle Ranking moved over to New York City when she was just 17-years-old. After finishing Juilliard, she appeared in various Broadway shows and is gearing up to appear with Oscar Isaac in a stage production of Macbeth.

She also forms a part of Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories star-studded cast, which wowed audiences at #Cannes this year.

9. Britt Baron as Justine 'Scab' Biagi

Who is her character? GLOW's youngest member, moody Britt is a huge fan of old B-movies and knows all of Sam's film back to front.

Where do you know her from? Probably nowhere considering this is her first major role, although she has voiced a few character in video games (Halo: The Fall of Reach, Skylanders: Imaginators, Dishonored 2) and did once have a guest spot on Grey's Anatomy.

10. Kia Stevens as Tameé 'The Welfare Queen' Dawson

Who is her character? Having sent her son off to Stanford Medical School, Tameé is ironically branded as the "The Welfare Queen," parading around the ring with food stamps in hand.

Where do you know her from? Well, if you're pretty into real-life women's wrestling, you'll know Kia Stevens as "Awesome Kong." Since her career in the ring began, she's been a part of TNA (as Kong), the WWE (as Kharma) and has won the Women's Wrestling Championships five times.

11. Jackie Tohn as Melanie 'Melrose' Rosen

Who is her character? A wild child that loves to piss people off and has trouble following orders.

Where do you know her from? A TV actress since she was a young kid, Jackie Tohn has starred in many projects over the years with minor roles in shows such as Veronica Mars, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, CSI: NY and The Good Place. You might also recognize her from movies Sisters and CHIPS.

American Idol fans might also remember her from Season 8 of the show back in 2009, in which she made it to the Top 36 before getting the boot. Despite this though, she still went on to release two albums, "Beguiling" (2009) and "2. Yo" (2010.) On top of this, you might know her for her stand-up comedy.

12. Kimmy Gatewood as Stacey 'Ethel Rosenblatt' Beswick

Who is her character? One half of "The Beatdown Biddies," GLOW's hilarious pair of hairdressing wrestlers.

Where do you know her from? Gatewood has been around for some time, starring in minor roles in comedy TV sitcoms such as Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, Community, Bad Judge and Epic Rap Battles of History. And although GLOW is her most major role to date, Kimmy continues to occupy her time with working behind-the-scenes as a screenwriter on a slew of shows.

13. Rebekka Johnson as Dawn 'Edna Rosenblatt' Rivecca

Who is her character? The second half of "The Beatdown Biddies"

Where do you know her from? You might remember Rebekka from Prankville, We Don't Hate It Here and Sketchy, as well as the Judd Apatow comedy This Is 40, in which she plays a gyno nurse. Talking about what working on GLOW did for her personal growth, she's recently said:

"Wresting is so empowering – it made me feel like a superhero. I have anxiety. I could barely ride a bike. Then I had to act and learn to wrestle for this. I feel so much stronger."

14. Marianna Palka as Reggie 'Vicky the Viking' Walsh

Who is her character? A former athlete who is given a butch wrestling alter ego.

Where do you know her from? Up until now, you probably wouldn't have heard Marianna Palka's name being thrown about too much. That's because the GLOW actress has been making her rounds in the indie film scene for years instead, starring in relatively unknown movies such as Good Dick and Bitch, a role that urged her to embrace the identity of a rabid dog. Yes, really.

(Source: The Guardian, Radio Times, Observer)