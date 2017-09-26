Former political Fox News correspondent recently had the cast of Will & Grace on the premiere of her morning show, Megyn Kelly TODAY, and things quickly got awkward. After talking to the creators and cast of Will & Grace about how the show impacted the social and cultural landscape, Kelly brought up a Will & Grace superfan to surprise him with tickets to a taping of the show’s reboot—and that's when things took a cringeworthy turn.

It was a nice gesture for Megyn Kelly to allow a huge fan of Will & Grace up on stage to meet the cast and creators, but during the segment, Kelly said some things that could be considered extremely ignorant. Kelly brought the fan, Russell Turner, on stage and asked him a series of questions about how Will & Grace (specifically Eric McCormack’s character Will Truman) impacted his life. It was then that she asked if he “became gay” because of the show:

“Is it true that you became a lawyer — and you became gay — because of Will?”

The question itself aligns with the outdated notion that one’s sexuality is a choice and could also be construed as an underhanded jab at the #LGBT community as a whole. Given Kelly’s past work at Fox News, and other comments she's made, it’s easy to jump to that conclusion. But giving her the benefit of the doubt, she might have meant that the show was something he related to, inspired him to feel empowered, or gave him confidence in himself – any of which would be a decent way to phrase it. While her question was a semantic nightmare, Russell handled the question well and answered politely:

“I look at Will Truman, I’m like, ‘He has it made’: lawyer, best apartment in New York City, and gay? Come on, trifecta.”

The exchange was hard to watch and extremely uncomfortable, but by itself, it could be forgiven as Kelly phrasing her question poorly. However, Kelly wasn’t done yet and had one more thing to say to Russell, which threw any doubt about what she meant out the window:

“I don’t know about the lawyer thing, but I think the 'Will & Grace' thing and the gay thing's gonna work out great."

Twitter Was Not Happy With Megyn Kelly's "Gay Thing" Comments

With Megyn Kelly’s reputation at Fox News, a lot people were upset that the cast of #WillAndGrace appeared on the show in the first place. Since both shows take place on NBC, it could have been the networks way of trying to make Kelly seem more appealing; however, it backfired in the worst way possible:

"I think the 'Will & Grace' thing and the gay thing is going to work out great." From @NBC worst host - Megyn Kelly. Cancel it already. — Sea Desert (@beluga_smile) September 25, 2017

@megynkelly if Will & Grace makes people gay, being alt-right must make you stupid. No? #hadmefooled #borngay — Bruce Allen (@brucers) September 26, 2017

So Megyn Kellys gonna interview the cast of @WillAndGrace like she didnt spend years making anti-LGBTQ comments on Fox News? Cool... — Kealeen Griffin (@keltothelean) September 25, 2017

And the award for most cringeworthy talk show debut goes to.. Megyn Kelly for asking a Will & Grace fan if the show is why they "became gay" pic.twitter.com/Ij3LjDpEox — Steven Grossman (@stevengrossman) September 25, 2017

If you're not watching Megyn Kelly's morning debut right now . . . It's one of the more mortifying things I've seen in a while — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) September 25, 2017

Why are cast & creators of #WillAndGrace talking to Megyn Kelly, who for YEARS fought against gay rights? #MegynTODAY @SouthernHomo — Danny Manus (@DannyManus) September 25, 2017

This trash show should be renamed, Megyn Kelly, the pragmatic approach to homophobia #MegynKelly is still Megyn Kelly — Phil (@Bulmanghani) September 25, 2017

WHY is this bigot still on TV? And WHY do these people legitimize her by going on her show!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Jeff Rosenberg (@jeffdrosenberg) September 26, 2017

Was it a good idea for #NBC to give someone a show that has been openly bigoted in the past? Probably not. But, maybe they thought she could turn things around and bring a different audience to the network.

Unfortunately, the decision to bring Kelly into the fold seems to a backfired in spectacular fashion. Megyn Kelly TODAY is still in its infancy and it’s possible they could turn things around, but for now, Kelly has only alienated a new audience that she was trying to embrace.

Sound off! What do you think of Megyn Kelly's comments? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.