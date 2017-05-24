It's been 30 years since Star Wars parody #Spaceballs was released and now it looks, much like the franchise it parodied, a resurgence could be in the works. A sequel to Mel Brooks' comedy masterpiece could find new life on the big screen due to the mass success that has followed the recent renewal of the #StarWars franchise.

#MelBrooks has confirmed there's definitely some interest in finally moving forward with a long-awaited sequel. During a screening of Brooks' Young Frankenstein, an audience member asked Brooks about the possibility of it happening. This is what he had to say:

“MGM is slightly interested in doing it because of 'Star Wars Rogue One' and 'The Force Awakens' and the new 'Star Wars' explosion."

After the response of a roaring applause from the audience, Brooks added:

"So they think maybe, so we’re talking, who knows.”

The original film was released in 1987 and followed the plot of an evil corporation-like Empire, known as the Spaceballs, whose home planet is in desperate need of oxygen. They plan on attaining this by stealing it from an innocent neighboring planet. The film not only mocked the Star Wars franchise, but in general parodied the sci-fi and space genre to near perfection.

It starred #BillPullman as the Han Solo-type figure, Lone Starr, and #JohnCandy as his Chewbacca-esque sidekick, Barf. They are tasked with rescuing the snotty Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) and her android companion/nanny, Dot Matrix (Joan Rivers) from the insidious Lord Helmet (Rick Moranis) and his fearless leader, President Skroob (Mel Brooks).

Sadly, John Candy passed away back in 1994 from a heart attack following the rigorous shoot for Wagons East!. #JoanRivers, more recently, passed in 2014. Both iconic actors and legendary comedians won't be easy—in fact, probably damn near impossible—to replace. Could this mean a new direction, maybe even a new slew of actors, will be sought for the sequel? If following suit of The Force Awakens, it might be the best option considering the loss of these cherished comedians.

Not to mention #RickMoranis took a step back from the film business following the passing of his beloved wife to focus on his children. He hasn't made a live-action appearance in anything since the 1997 direct-to-video sequel, Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves. The actor did clarify in 2016 that he had not actually retired from acting, only that he'd become much more selective about his roles. Maybe this project will be the thing to get him back on the big screen. If anyone could do it, it would be Mel Brooks.

No matter what, I could not be more excited for the possibility of more adventures in the galaxy of Spaceballs. The genre of science fiction and movie technology has come a very long way in the past three decades. Who knows what Mel Brooks might possibly cook up when looking at the slew fresh new materials he has to work with for a #Spaceballs2. If fortune favors, it would be great if a sequel were named Spaceballs 2: The Search For More Money, as a throwback to that joke from the original film.

May the Schwartz be with Brooks and MGM to make this happen.