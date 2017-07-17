Production has recently started on the new seasons of The CW's superhero shows, including the third season of Supergirl. The conclusion to Season 2 provided setup for more epic episodes to come: Mon-El's pod was sent into space (hopefully on its way to the Phantom Zone), Alex asked Maggie to marry her, and a baby destined to "reign" was sent to Earth from Krypton. That baby was revealed to be Reign, a notable Supergirl villain, played by Odette Annable.

Besides Kara's typical badassery and the introduction of a big bad, Season 3 will also kick off with the confirmation of Alex and Maggie's engagement — or marriage. While major spoilers from forthcoming episodes are kept under wraps, the cast is always active on social media, keeping fans in the loop about their on-set adventures.

Supergirl herself Melissa Benoist shared a fun behind-the-scenes photo of her chilling in a hot tub – in full costume, naturally.

Her costume looks heavy, especially with the cape, but soaring through the sky could dry it off in no time.

The #Supergirl team also enjoyed their downtime by visiting the Vancouver Aquarium Rescue Centre. Benoist posted another photo with castmates Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers) and Floriana Lima (Maggie Sawyer) spending time with baby sea otters.

The Danvers sisters also found time to catch up for an adorable reunion, and Lima snapped a photo of her on-screen girlfriend overlooking the Vancouver Waterfront.

The cast will take a break from filming to appear at Supergirl's San Diego Comic Con panel, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 from 3:30pm to 4:10pm PST. We can expect more news on future episodes to be revealed during the panel, so don't fly away.

Supergirl will return to The CW on Monday, October 9.

What are you hoping to see in Season 3? Let us know in the comments below!