Exciting news for all Big Bang Theory fans out there: We're getting a Big Bang baby! Late last year, fans of the show were treated to a pleasant surprise when Bernadette and Howard's baby girl, Halley, was born. Now, in a beautiful example of life emulating fiction, Melissa Rauch, who plays Bernadette, the lovable scientist with the high-pitched voice, just announced she's expecting a baby. And she did it in the most adorable and honest way possible.

Writing a touching letter for Glamour Magazine as her announcement, the #BigBangTheory star revealed she had previously suffered a miscarriage, and confessed that the tragic event made her scared for her current pregnancy:

Here is the only statement regarding my pregnancy that doesn’t make me feel like a complete fraud: Melissa is expecting her first child. She is extremely overjoyed, but if she’s being honest, due to the fact that she had a miscarriage the last time she was pregnant, she's pretty much terrified at the moment that it will happen again.'

Raunch also stated she felt uncomfortable with sharing the happy news before the baby was born for fears of reliving the traumatic experience. However, she also didn't want the news to come from a random paparazzi picture showing her growing bump:

She feels weird even announcing this at all, and would rather wait until her child heads off to college to tell anyone, but she figures she should probably share this news before someone sees her waddling around with her mid-section protruding and announces it first.

The Letter Was Also About Dealing With Her Miscarriage

Aside from her incredibly exciting news, #MelissaRauch also took the opportunity of her announcement to tackle the important subject of miscarriage. Rauch opened up about the painful experience she had to overcome. It was difficult for her to hear about pregnancy announcements from friends and family, and even tougher to deal with the guilt she felt, as she blamed herself for what had happened:

I knew in my heart there wasn’t anything I could have done to prevent what happened, but that didn’t stop me from the futile exercise of mentally replaying every day of the pregnancy up until that point over and over again, wondering if there was something I did that could’ve caused the miscarriage. 'Miscarriage' [...] deserves to be ranked as one of the worst, most blame-inducing medical terms ever. To me, it immediately conjures up an implication that it was the woman’s fault [...] F that so hard, right in its patriarchal nut-sack.

Rauch makes a great point about a subject that's not discussed very often. There's a terrible stigma that often comes for women who have gone through a miscarriage. Back in the '50s, for example, Marilyn Monroe suffered several miscarriages, and she was the focus of public scrutiny, as people mocked the fact that she was a sex symbol who couldn't bear children.

I'd hope this would go without saying, but sadly it doesn't: A miscarriage isn't necessarily the mother's fault. Yes, alcohol or drug use can increase the risk, but the truth is, the majority of women miscarry through no fault of their own. It's an unfortunate situation that can happen at any given moment, for a number of reasons, and it shouldn't be used to blame or mock others.

Thankfully, Rauch was able to come to terms with her situation by accepting what had happened, helping her move on. The actress concluded her inspiring message by reaching out to women experiencing the same trauma, stressing it's perfectly normal to not be alright and strong during that time:

[This] experience has changed me forever [...] Although I can’t categorize these lessons of humble appreciation and gratitude as 'reasons for this happening,' I will consider them a silver lining [...] So, to all the women out there who are dealing with fertility issues, have gone through a miscarriage or are going through the pain of it currently, allow me to leave you with this message: You are not alone. And, it is perfectly OK to not be OK right now.

This was an incredible message. Miscarriage is an incredibly difficult thing to get through and there are countless women (and their partners) who have experienced it. Hopefully Rauch's openness about her struggles will help parents that have gone or are currently going through that situation.

The Big Bang Theory Cast Came Together To Celebrate The Occasion

Following her announcement, several members of her Big Bang Theory family came together to congratulate their co-star on social media for both her pregnancy and the great impact of her message. #JimParsons posted his message on Instagram:

In the caption, the actor wrote a loving message to Rauch:

"Huge congrats to Mellisa Rauch and Winston as they announce they are expecting a baby and a major 'bravo' to Melissa for the beautiful piece she wrote about it for Glamour."

#MayimBialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler in the show, also took to Instagram to share her support.

In the caption, Bialik sent Rauch her blessings and good wishes:

"Wishing my friend and castmate, Melissa Rauch, only joy and blessings as she enters this stage of life. What a beautiful touching way she is sharing her experience."

Stuart Bloom, otherwise known as #KevinSussman, showed his love by retweeting Rauch's original message with a bunch of hearts:

It's amazing to see Raunch getting this kind of support from her friends. Hopefully, Raunch continues to be healthy during her pregnancy and everything goes great with her baby. Let's hope we get the chance to meet him or her soon!

