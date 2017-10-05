Netflix has been killing it with their original Marvel superhero shows, so why not add more? Netflix has announced that it has ordered 10 episodes of Raising Dion, a superhero family drama based on the independent comic book series by writer-director Dennis Liu. It was also announced that the series will be produced by Michael B. Jordan.

Michael B. Jordan in another superhero production, 'Black Panther' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios]

This show will be very different than other superhero-based shows on Netflix, as it will feature a single mother, Nicole, as she attempts to raise her son Dion as he develops numerous powers and abilities. Nicole must teach Dion’s how to use his powers safely, all while keeping these powers hidden from the public.

Cindy Holland, Netflix’s VP of original content, had the following to say of the new series:

We haven’t seen this type of superhero story before — an origin myth full of imagination, wonder and adventure, all grounded in the experiences of a modern single mother.

Michael B. Jordan will not only be the executive producer of #RaisingDion, but will also play Nicole's late husband Mark. Jordan is no stranger to superhero films, as he portrayed Johnny Storm in the 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four and will portray Erik Killmonger in the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther. Carol Barbee has joined the series as the showrunner, and she will also be penning the first episode of the show, which is set to be directed by Liu himself.

Regarding the Netflix deal, Liu stated:

I started this project many years ago because I wanted to see more diverse representation on film and television and I’m excited to partner with Netflix, who I know shares that commitment. More than ever, we need more stories told from different points of view and my hope with Raising Dion is to create a cinematic experience for all families that will lift your spirits and make you laugh and cry.

Lui also wrote and directed a short film based on Raising Dion back in 2015. It'll be exciting to see how he handles the series now that he will be working with a bigger budget. It is currently unknown if any of the same actors who took part in the short film will return for the Netflix series.

Although Netflix has ordered a 10-episode first season of Raising Dion, no release date has been announced.

In the mean time, here's Liu's short film from 2015 to hold you over. Are you excited for a Netflix adaptation Raising Dion? Leave your comments below!

(Source: Variety)