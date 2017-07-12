Michael C. Hall is making his triumphant return to the small screen, starring in the upcoming Safe for Canal+ in France, and Netflix for the rest of the world. The series is from suspense writer Harlan Coben (Play Dead), who will produce along with Hall in the eight-part series.

#Safe tells the story of a British pediatric surgeon named Tom and his two daughters, Jenny and Carrie, who are dealing with the death of their wife/mother. They live in a gated community where things seem to be getting to the new normal until the eldest daughter sneaks off to a party. There, a murder and a disappearance occur, which brings some family secrets to light.

Michael C Hall To Play It Safe In Netflix, Canal+ Drama From Harlan Coben https://t.co/RgruHLzGyU pic.twitter.com/PuAKKIMvQa — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 11, 2017

Hall got his start on the critically acclaimed Six Feet Under, where he played the middle child and third generation funeral home director, David Fisher, who found difficulty in dealing with his homosexuality. Hall was nominated for (and won) several Emmys for what critics call the first accurate portrayal of an LGBTQ+ character. Hall effortlessly followed up that performance with Dexter, a TV crime drama series about a forensic technician who hunts serial killers.

#Safe will be written by Danny Brocklehurst (Shameless) and also stars Amanda Abbington (Sherlock) in an unspecified role. The drama is currently shooting in the British cities of Manchester and Cheshire. Safe is being produced by Red (Last Tango in Halifax) with a 2018 premiere date.

(Source: JustJared.com)