Following their amazingly toxic Britney Ever After biopic, Lifetime has just dropped another steaming trailer of crud onto our insatiable laps and this time it looks bad. As in really, really, bad. In a move that none of us could have foreseen or hoped for, Lifetime is startin' all kinds of something and resurrecting the King of Pop as if he were a but a mere zombie in his most iconic music video.

Yes, it's now Michael Jackson's turn to get the horrifically sensationalized, deliciously low-budget biopic treatment as Searching for Neverland prepares to moonwalk onto our screens on May 29th — and if the trailer is anything to go by, we're in for a wild, thriller of a ride.

Searching For Neverland Delves Deep Into Michael's Controversial Death

Based on the literary classic 'Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days,' a novel written by his two bodyguards, Searching for Neverland will focus on the final year's of Michael's life. Naturally, this will include the controversial days leading up to his death at inadvertent hands of his doctor-turned-smooth criminal, Conrad Murray.

Setting the tone of the biopic, the trailer begins with an investigator directly asking Michael's two bodyguards Bill and Javon:

"Did Conrad Murray kill Michael Jackson?"

Nervous glances, sweaty palms and a foreboding soundtrack ensue.

But It Will Also Show Us A Side Of M.J. We've Never Seen Before

Searching for Neverland also aims to show us a side to Michael that we, until now, were rarely given access to. In the trailer we hear one of the two bodyguards telling the investigator that he "never wanted to be the king of pop, he just wanted to be Mike, a normal America dad." Just quite how normal you can be as a father to a child you chose to name 'Blanket' however is something the biopic will no doubt be forced to explore.

With scenes of M.J. guzzling popcorn with his kids both in the cinema and on the sofa, teaching them to dance and giving them moving advice such as "there are good people in the world, and there are bad people," we can be certain that Searching for Neverland is going to beat us into a weepy submission.

Do you think Lifetime needs to stop because frankly, they've had enough?