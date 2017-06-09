Spider-Man: Homecoming is almost here. We are less than a month away with the movie set to hit theaters early next month. The cast is currently busy promoting the movie. Just a couple of days after Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. made their appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Michael Keaton also dropped by on Kimmel's show...but it didn't go quite as smoothly.

It all happened when Kimmel told #MichaelKeaton that his favorite superhero was Spider-Man:

"I love Spider-Man. He's my favorite of the comic book characters, easily."

To which Keaton responded with faux-shock, jumping up to jokingly pretend to choke Kimmel. And that's when Kimmel realized that Keaton plays Vulture in #SpiderManHomecoming and that Vulture is Spider-Man's nemesis.

"Sorry! I forgot you're his nemesis!"

Turns out that wasn't even the reason for Keaton's pretend outrage. The actor reminded Kimmel he'd just happened to star in another little superhero movie the talk show host had clearly forgotten about:

"No! I'm Batman! What the f**k are you talking about?!"

Wrong, comic book universe, Kimmel! Keaton played #Batman in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns and it's something the actor still takes pride in. When Kimmel later asked Keaton whether he still likes to talk about his Batman days, Keaton replied:

"Yeah man. I loved it. It was cool."

Keaton may have joined the Spider-Man franchise, but that doesn't mean you can take away his days as Batman from him. Can you blame him? I were able to say, "I'm the goddamn Batman" and have it be true, I'd use it every opportunity I got.

While he may have hung up the cape, at least we'll get to see him Vulture's wings when Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7th, 2017.

Where would you rank Keaton among all the Batmans? Or...Batmen? Let me know in the comments section down below.