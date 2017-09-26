Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy's Yondu first uttered those iconic words, "I'm Mary Poppins, y'all" in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, actor Michael Rooker has lovingly embraced his role as the new Mary Poppins in town. Now, Rooker has taken it one step further by getting a photo op with Dick Van Dyke.

You may recall that legendary actor Dick Van Dyke played the soot covered chimney sweep Bert in #Disney's original 1964 Mary Poppins, opposite actress Julie Andrews. And with Rooker and Van Dyke both appearing at the Salt Lake Comic Con this past weekend, the stars couldn't have been more perfectly aligned for Rooker to prove that he's the Mary Poppins Van Dyke needed at his side during the convention:

No one could have ever imagined that that one simple line would permanently solidify Yondu in the hearts and minds of all #Marvel fans everywhere. And yet, the line wouldn't have made it into the movie if it wasn't for director James Gunn needing a little something extra to make Yondu's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 scenes really stand out. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn talks about how the most quotable line in the entire movie was never really planned:

"When I was visualizing the scene, it didn't look quite as heroic as I intended it to be. So then I put the Poppins line in Peter Quill's mouth. And Yondu, of course, not knowing the name Mary or Poppins, might think he's sort of a Lee Marvin type, and he owns it."

We're certainly glad Gunn thought of this gem of a line for Yondu to say at the last minute, giving us the Mary Poppins we never thought we needed — or wanted!

Rooker's latest photo with Van Dyke will make the perfect companion piece to the photo he took with a Mary Poppins in Disneyland back in May:

The actor has also made it known that Yondu never leaves home without his Mary Poppins phone case, which he unveiled at Disney's D23 Expo over the summer to a crowd of delighted fans:

Who knew channeling Mary Poppins in that one moment would make Yondu even more heroic and kickass? Rooker can rest assured that his role as Yondu will forever make his character the greatest Mary Poppins to ever live in the entire galaxy.

What are some of your favorite Yondu moments from Guardians of the Galaxy?

(H/T: Comicbook.com)