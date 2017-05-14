Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has officially hit theaters, and the film is a success with fans and critics alike. James Gunn’s second installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise delivered the humor and heart that made the first film one of the best comic book movies of all time.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is filled with Easter eggs and jokes that touch on many facets of pop culture, but has emerged as a true fan-favorite. Towards the end of the film, Yondu Udonta catches himself from falling using his trusty arrow. While he was gliding to the ground alongside Peter Quill, Michael Rooker's character yells the line: “I’m Mary Poppins y'all!"

The scene with Yondu is adorable, and it is heightened by the emotional journey Michael Rooker’s character has gone through during the film. The moment resonated with fans, and Michael Rooker has taken full advantage of it. Rooker has been posting the best Yondu/Mary Poppins memes to his Instagram page since Guardians's release, and in one particularly weird-and-wonderful post, even hinted he wanted to play Mary Poppins himself. Some fans have taken his wishes literally, to the point that they are petitioning for Michael Rooker to appear in the upcoming film, #MaryPoppinsReturns.

Fans Petition For Michael Rooker To Cameo in Mary Poppins Returns

A fan created a petition on Change.org stating that he wants to see #MichaelRooker make a cameo in Mary Poppins Returns. The description on the petition’s page is short but sweet, succinctly summarizing the petition's goals:

"I believe the Walt Disney company will be missing out a great opportunity to treat their fans if they did not offer Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead, Guardians of the Galaxy) the chance to have a brief cameo in their upcoming production Mary Poppins Returns as a tribute to his famous line in the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy. Rooker is currently not listed as one of the cast members but as Guardians of the Galaxy and Mary Poppins Returns are both movies made under the Disney umbrella, I feel it would be a delightful showcase or synergy and the company's ever-infectious sense of humour."

Upon receiving 1000 signatures, the petition is promised to be delivered to The Walt Disney Company, as well as Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall, and producer Marc Platt.

Is This Petition A Sign That Fans Are Becoming Too Entitled?

This petition sounds like a novel idea at first, but it ultimately begs the question: don't Disney treat their fans enough already? Disney rejuvenated the Star Wars franchise, and since their acquisition of Marvel Studios, they have given us some of the best MCU films to date – plus, they struck a deal with Sony so that we could see Spider-Man in the MCU. Disney is a corporation that profits off these properties, but they make sure they handle the properties with the utmost care, and that they deliver the most enjoyable (and profitable) product to fans, time and time again.

As fans, Disney has spoiled us with everything we ever wanted, and we feel like we deserve more. This petition to have Michael Rooker cameo in Mary Poppins Returns is a prime example. Yes, Rooker’s line in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was great, but Rooker belongs chasing Sylvester Stalone off a cliff, not hanging out with Mary Poppins. We should enjoy the all of the wonderful films #Disney has given us, because they owe us nothing.

It’s possible that this petition was just a goof, but it is still absurd. The petition might reach the required number of signatures and make its way to Disney, but it’s doubtful that Michael Rooker would ever appear in Mary Poppins Returns. If fans are lucky, we might see Yondu Udonta return in future MCU films down the line, but even that might be pushing it, given his fate at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

If you haven’t already, make sure you check out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in theaters now, and check out Mary Poppins Returns when it hits theaters December 25, 2018 — with or without Michael Rooker.

Sound off! Do you think Michael Rooker should cameo in Mary Poppins Returns? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.