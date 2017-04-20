Warning! Spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 3 ahead.

Michael Rooker has had a diverse range of acting roles over his long career. But perhaps the most iconic parts he's played have been two very different but similarly badass characters: Guardians of the Galaxy's Yondu and The Walking Dead's Merle.

While a racist redneck from Georgia may not have all that much in common with a blue-skinned Centaurian pirate, their personalities are quite alike. They're both brash, brazen and completely unapologetic; true outlaws who will stop at nothing to get what they want. There's no doubt Rooker took a little inspiration from #TheWalkingDead's Merle when he jumped over to the #MCU.

Following this logic, could we see even more hints of The Walking Dead in future Marvel movies? Rooker certainly seems to think so — and he's got the perfect accomplice in mind.

Daryl Does Outer Space

During a #GuardiansoftheGalaxy2 press conference, Rooker told Comic Book that he'd love to reunite with his long-lost Walking Dead brother, Norman Reedus, for a future Marvel film:

"I think me and Norman would make a great team."

Rooker and Reedus' characters were siblings on the zombie drama show, but their little family was abruptly torn apart after Merle was bitten and turned into a walker. Sure, the brothers spent most of their time fighting, but their final encounter was pretty damn emotional. There's not a single Walking Dead fan capable of forgetting Daryl's tragic cry-face as he took down his zombified brother.

While their separation was inevitable, there was an undeniable chemistry between the two that was highly entertaining. No doubt fans would love to see another brotherly squabble over Daryl's alleged chupacabra sighting.

Reedus may be more accustomed to taking down zombies with his crossbow in the forest than orchestrating attacks against ominous galactic overlords, but Rooker is confident that his little brother will do just fine:

"You don't need bows in space."

A Big Step-Up For Reedus

Of course, this wouldn't be Reedus' first foray into #Marvel. He played Scud in Blade II, and also lent his voice to the part of The Punisher in the anime movie Iron Man: Rise of the Technovore.

However, the full-time actor, part-time motorcycle enthusiast has made it very clear which superhero part he'd be gunning to play in the future. In an interview with Uproxx, Reedus said he would be super pumped to reprise the role of — who else? — Marvel's Ghost Rider:

"Hell yeah. It would be a blast. Do I get a skull face that’s on fire and all that stuff? Fuck yeah. I’m down."

Would you like to see the Dixon brothers team up in a Marvel movie?

