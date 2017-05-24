Casting tentpole movie leads is a tough process. Studios will often go through hundreds if not thousands of candidates before landing on the perfect actor to carry a film. It's fun to take iconic movie roles ––especially comic book movie ones–– and think back on what could have been with other people in contention.

Now we're all aware of Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, thanks to Chris Pratt's stellar performance in the the two Guardians of the Galaxy films. But as a prime example of the tedious process behind casting a character, Pratt wasn't the only one toe test for the role; many other actors were considered. One was Michael Rosenbaum, better known as Lex Luthor in #Smallville.

As we know, Rosenbaum didn't get the part, but knowing his personality we're curious about what he could have brought to the film. In a recent interview, he opened up about his time auditioning for the role. Here's what we learned.

The Star-Lord That Could Have Been

As is to be expected from anyone trying out for a superhero role, Rosenbaum was nervous over proving himself to the director, who in this case was his long-time friend James Gunn. The actor went so far as to do his own rendition of the dance Star-Lord uses to stop Ronan from destroying Xandar:

"Yes, I was nervous as sh–. You’re sitting there with one of your best friends who’s directing a huge movie, who knows your ability and said, 'I wanna see your take on Peter Quill.' Now the pressure’s on. I just had to shut it off … I remember coming up with my own dance for the Star-Lord dance scene. I had a great partner, it felt really organic right from the start."

That's a dance sequence I would absolutely love to see. Would he have done a good job as Star-Lord? It's likely he would have. With Pratt in the role it's hard to picture anyone else in that costume, but ultimately the character has to be adjusted for its performer.

Rosenbaum has a commanding presence on screen, so I have no doubt he would have done an incredible job as a closer adaptation of the Peter Quill from the classic Guardians comics. While still a goofball, the comic book character is more of a seasoned leader.

How Does He Feel About Not Getting The Role?

According to Rosenbaum, he wasn't disappointed in not getting the part because he didn't know anything about the Guardians of the Galaxy to begin with. He was simply interested in doing his best for James Gunn, so not being chosen didn't make things awkward between them.

"You know, I didn't really care about getting the part. I didn’t know anything about the Guardians comics. I just wanted to do a good job for James [...] The way I look at it… I was privileged to be one of the few people that got to screen test. I was so honored and grateful that James had me audition."

Rosenbaum also revealed that his main priority while working with friends is their friendship. Ultimately, his desire to see them succeed helps him understand the process of getting cast for any of their projects.

"Friendship comes first 100 percent of the time. You don’t question it. I want to see my friends succeed… if they have the ability to cast me in something, that’s great. If not, I don’t think twice."

It's great to see the actor seeing things that way. And fortunately, things are turning out great for him. As mentioned above, he got the chance to enter the MCU by playing Martinex in #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol2. From what James Gunn has said, the character is in line to become a pivotal part of the Marvel Cosmic Universe, so I can't wait to see what he has to offer to the ever-expanding MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is currently in theaters.

What did you think about Michael Rossenbaum's comments regarding his audition for Star-Lord? Would you have liked to see him in the role? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)