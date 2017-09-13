Sam and Dean Winchester have pretty much faced every critter mankind has failed to understand. The members of Team Free Will (Dean, Sam, and Cass) all have been to hell and back, heaven, purgatory – and Dean has even been to the fairy realm. With the birth of the Nephilim Jack (Lucifer’s spawn), we can add post-apocalyptic Earth to the brothers’ roster of worlds they’ve visited.

Team Free Will inside the rift created by Luci's spawn. [Credit: The CW]

In that alternate world, Bobby Singer is alive, and we can assume that nearly all the other beloved characters that were been killed off in previous seasons are alive and thriving in this alternate reality. However, it was also revealed that in this world, Sam and Dean Winchester were never born, meaning heaven and hell were locked in an eternal war. When supernatural beings with this immense power wage war against each other, we can only expect millions of human casualties. With a shortage of hunters to keep the peace, we can assume that everybody is a vigilante – so how can Mary Winchester and Lucifer come out of that place alive?

In the season finale, Lucifer and Mary were trapped in that alternate reality, and Season 13 will continue with that storyline. Lucifer was freed from his cage to help subdue the Darkness, but his elder brother, the Archangel Michael, was left alone in the cage (with Adam Mulligan as his vessel) driven to insanity.

Will Michael Be Next Season's Main Villain?

According to the series’ showrunner Andrew Dabb, an old friend we have not seen for many years will be back, and now it seems pretty clear just who it will be.

“Jack is not the biggest threat they are dealing with ... it’s an old — let’s call him friend — who we have not seen for many years.”

EW exclusively released a photo from Season 13 Episode 2 ‘The Rising Son’ where Lucifer and Mary Winchester met face to face with Michael of the alternate universe; but this time around, there was no Castiel to yell 'assbutt' and throw holy fire.

To make matters worse, this incarnation of Michael (played by Chrisitan Keyes) will be a vicious and victorious warmonger:

“The Michael of apocalypse world is the victor. He’s a very different character than the one we met even in season 5. He’s Genghis Khan. He’s been through the wars. He’s conquered the world.”

The eldest archangel kicked Luci’s ass back in Heaven way, way back. In the past, it was revealed that anyone from the Winchester bloodline could be his vessel (when he previously possessed John and Adam), so it’s likely that this new character is a Winchester relative. Sam Dean don’t exist in this world, but knowing that the angels are a bunch of winged go-getters, the alternate Michael will probably be less forgiving. He’ll likely cross over to the 'main' world to get to his true vessel, Dean, and he won't be above using Mary (or any of Sam and Dean’s relatives) as bargaining chips if need be.

The two worlds will eventually collide and when this happens, everything lies in the Winchester boys’ decisions – especially Dean’s. Will he be able to say ‘no’ the second time around, or will it be a begrudging ‘yes,’ knowing there is a lot at stake?

October couldn't come sooner.

#Supernatural returns October 12, 2017 on The CW.

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)